The Metropolitan Transit Authority (the "MTA") – the entity that runs New York City's public transportation system – has just updated its advertising policy.

In response to New York's recent legalization of recreational marijuana, the guidelines now explicitly prohibit the advertising of "any cannabis or any cannabis-related product." And perhaps to get a jump on things, the MTA also now prohibits advertising for any "hallucinogenic mushrooms or hallucinogenic mushroom-related product," although these drugs are still illegal in New York.

And apparently in response to the Dame Products sex toys litigation that my colleague blogged about here, the MTA now prohibits advertising for any product used for purposes of "obtaining or maintaining an erection" including "sexual dysfunction medications and supplements." (Just a friendly warning before you review the MTA's guidelines – they are surprisingly explicit!)

