UPCOMING EVENTS

Association of National Advertisers

November 15, 2021 | Webinar

Gonzalo Mon

Register

IAB Public Policy and Legal Summit

November 16, 2021 | Webinar

Alysa Hutnik and Jesica Rich

Register

Social Selling News

November 18, 2021 | Webinar

John Villafranco

Register

Food and Drug Law Institute

December 10, 2021 | Webinar

Donnelly McDowell

Register

LATEST UPDATES

Get these and other stories in real time when you subscribe to the Ad Law Access blog here or visit the Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center here.



Following House passage of 13(b) legislation this summer, Congressional Democrats seem to have lost some of the urgency with which they were moving to strengthen the FTC's penalty authorities in the wake of the Supreme Court's AMG decision. This is partly due to their preoccupation with a months'-long effort to move President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda and partly due to the need for some degree of bipartisan consensus in the Senate. With the caveat that Congress can – and often does – surprise us, the prospects for a 13(b) fix any time soon remain murky at best.



For the first time in two years, State Attorneys General and their key consumer protection staff have gathered in Washington D.C. to attend the National Association of Attorneys General Fall Consumer Protection conference. For State AG staff in particular, this meeting, and its Spring counterpart, may be the most important and well attended event of the year with over 400 attendees total. Priorities for the Attorneys General are often shaped at these meetings, and they present a unique opportunity for industry to get insight.



We are thrilled to welcome Texas Associate Deputy Attorney General Paul Singer to the firm's growing State Attorneys General practice group. On the heels of former top Federal Trade Commission (FTC) officials Jessica L. Rich and Laura Riposo VanDruff joining the firm, Paul's addition further strengthens Kelley Drye's ability to help clients prepare for the future of consumer protection law, and to advise clients facing State Attorneys General investigations, as well as investigations brought by the FTC, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and local and county District Attorneys' offices.



Last month, we posted about the FTC's warning letters to marketers reminding them that they need to ensure that influencer posts and incentivized reviews include appropriate disclosures. And, shortly after that, we posted about the FTC's new policy statement warning marketers that they need to clearly disclose the terms of their subscription offers. Mindful of the FTC's recent actions, this morning, NAD announced a new, streamlined lane of the expedited Fast-Track SWIFT challenge submission process, one designed specifically to address the prominence and sufficiency of disclosures in national ads. This is an update to the process that was launched in 2020.

Lina Khan was appointed FTC Chair in June of this year, about five months ago as of this writing. Even before she arrived, she promised to bring bold new thinking to the agency and to change the way it does business. In previous blogposts, we highlighted Khan's vision for the agency, her plans for privacy, and the FTC's aggressive use of penalty offense warning letters, among many other topics. In this blogpost, we're focusing on how Khan is changing the process and tone at the agency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.