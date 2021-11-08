The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance is very pleased to announce the publication of the second edition of Sweepstakes & Contests: A Global Legal Perspective, which is the definitive guide to conducting sweepstakes and contests in more than 70 countries around the world, from Argentina to Zimbabwe.

In addition to updating existing chapters to take into account recent legal developments, the 500 page book includes coverage for 17 additional countries, including Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cyprus, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Nigeria, Romania, Serbia, Trinidad & Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

Organized by country, each chapter summarizes how sweepstakes and contests are regulated in that country, providing detailed information on country-specific rules, filing requirements, prizes, tax liabilities, and important cases.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon. In addition, pdf versions of the book are available for free by contacting GALA or any GALA member.

GALA offers a unique library of guides to advertising around the world. The GALA library includes Advertising Law: A Global Legal Perspective, Ambush Marketing: A Global Legal Perspective, Privacy Law: A Global Legal Perspective on Data Protection Relating to Advertising and Marketing, and Social Media: A Global Legal Perspective.

GALA is thrilled to be publishing the updated and expanded edition of its popular guide to conducting sweepstakes and contests around the world. We hope that this book continues to be an invaluable resource to advertisers as they market to consumers globally.

GALA offers special thanks to Melissa Steinman, from Venable LLP, one of GALA's United States members, and Stacy Bess, GALA's Executive Director, for their work in helping to publish this updated edition.

GALA will also be hosting a webinar, "Global Sweepstakes & Contests," moderated by Melissa Steinman, which will highlight some of the key updates in the book, on January 27, 2022. More information about the event will be available shortly on the GALA website and on GALA's blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.