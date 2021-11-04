The International Advertising Association is hosting a fireside chat on "Global Advertising Law & Policy Issues" on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET (which is 1:00 PM in London, 5:00 PM in Dubai, and 6:30 PM in Mumbai). I'll moderating a discussion with Manisha Kapoor, who is the Secretary General of the Advertising Standards Council of India.

During this fireside chat, we'll be talking about India's advertising self-regulation program and some of the hot issues that ASCI has been dealing with recently, including, influencers, environmental marketing, and the advertising of crypocurrency and gambling, as well as groundbreaking work that ASCI is doing related to gender and diversity. We'll also talk about how ASCI develops its guidance and the process it uses to get input and collaborate with other stakeholders.

No pre-registration is required. In order to view the program, all you need to do is join us on YouTube.

This is IAA's fifth "Global Advertising Law & Policy Issues" fireside chat this year. Our previous fireside chat was with Teresa Moreira, the head of the Competition and Consumer Policies Branch at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Others are available for viewing, as well, on IAA's YouTube channel.

