The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance is sponsoring its annual "Americas Advertising Law Year in Review" webinar, which will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1:00 ET.

The webinar will cover significant legislative, litigation, regulatory, and self-regulatory developments across the Americas, with speakers from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, and the United States. Topics to be covered include social media and influencer marketing, environmental marketing, regulatory enforcement priorities, diversity and inclusion in advertising, responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

The speakers at the webinar will be:

Jose Antonio Arochi, Arochi & Lindner (Mexico)

Ariela Agosin, Albagli Zaliasnik (Chile)

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Frankfurt Kurnit (USA)

Kelly Harris, Miller Thomson (Canada)

Valdir Rocha, Veirano (Brazil)

For more information, and to register, click here.

