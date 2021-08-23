The International Advertising Association, in cooperation with the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, is hosting a webinar, "Evolving Restrictions on the Use of Corporate Branding." The webinar will be held on Thursday, September 9th, at 9:00 a.m. ET. (That's 2:00 p.m. in London, 5:00 p.m. in Dubai, and 6:30 p.m. in Mumbai.)

As governments wrestle with how to encourage healthy eating and other habits and how to promote socially responsible behavior, they often turn to restrictions on how brands can market themselves, such as through plain packaging, restrictions on the use of trademarks and characters, and other rules.

This webinar will look at how governments around the world are regulating how brands can market a wide variety of products, including alcohol, tobacco, and drugs, how they can market to children, and how social concerns also impact the ability of brands to use long-standing trademarks. The webinar follows up the IAA's Why Brands Matter initiative.

As Chair of the IAA's Public Policy Council, I'll be moderating what will hopefully be an entertaining and informative discussion with leaders in the field from around the world. The speakers will be:

Michel Béjot, Bernard Hertz Béjot (France)

Rachana Bishnoi, Kan & Krishme (India)

Brooke Singer, Davis & Gilbert (USA)

Ewa Skrzydlo-Tefelska, Soltysinski Kawecki & Szlezak (Poland)

Juan Carlos Uribe, Triana, Urbe & Michelsen (Colombia)

No pre-registration is required. The webinar will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn. You can find the webinar on YouTube here, or check back as we get closer to the date for links to the other platforms.

The IAA's Public Policy Council hosts webinars throughout the year on a variety of important emerging advertising law topics. Previous webinars this year (which can be viewed on YouTube) include Evolving Online Advertising Regulation and Evolving Environmental Marketing Regulation.

