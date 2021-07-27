Otherwise the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce would gladly fine you with at least USD$45,000.

This was the case of AMERICAN SCHOOL WAY S.A.S, which was promoting itself as an "educational institution for work and professional development", a category that, by Colombian law must be approve by the competent authority.

The lack of license to operate of AMERICAN SCHOOL WAY, was reported by the Secretary of Education of Manizales (a Colombian City) to the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce.

When the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce initiated the investigation found that, AMERICAN SCHOOL WAY was:

Supplying false, unverifiable and incomplete information to the consumers, concerning the conditions of the services provided.

Deceiving the consumers by providing information without substantiation.

Lacking the license or registration to provide the advertised program.

Providing incomplete information as to mode, place and time to access the promotion "BLACK FRIDAY WITH 30% OFF".

Hence, do not give the chance for the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce to investigate, as they will find more that you believe you can be doing wrong. Preferably, comply from the beginning with all the registrations and substantiate the information provided in the advertisement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.