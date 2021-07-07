Pinterest announced that, effective July 1st, it is no longer accepting weight loss advertising on its platform. Pinterest said that it took the move, with the guidance and advice of the National Eating Disorders Association, in light of the fact that, "Around the world, people of all ages are facing challenges related to body image and mental health, particularly as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and kick off the summer season."

According to Pinterest, it is the only major platform to prohibit all weight loss ads. Pinterest said, "We're empowering Pinners to plan for a summer and beyond without weight loss ads, so they can focus on what matters most."

Under the new policy, the following types of content are prohibited on Pinterest:

Any weight loss language or imagery;

Any testimonials regarding weight loss or weight loss products;

Any language or imagery that idealizes or denigrates certain body types;

Referencing body mass indexes or similar indexes; and

Any products that claim weight loss through something worn or applied through the skin.

Pinterest said that it will still accept ads "promoting healthy lifestyles and habits" as well as ads for fitness services and products, so long as they don't focus on weight loss.

Pinterest's new policy supplements weight loss related restrictions that were already in place, which included prohibitions on:

Weight loss or appetite suppressant pills, supplements, or other products;

Before-and-after weight-loss imagery;

Weight loss procedures like liposuction or fat burning;

Body shaming, such as imagery or language that mocks or discredits certain body types or appearances; and

Claims regarding unrealistic cosmetic results.

Pinterest urged other platforms to follow suit, saying "We encourage others in the industry to do the same and acknowledge, once and for all, that there's no thing as one-size-fits all."

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.