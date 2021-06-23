ARTICLE

Applications Due September 9 For FCC Auction Of 3,400 MHz Of Spectrum Cooley LLP The first phase will be a clock auction for generic spectrum blocks within each PEA.

Do Reasonable Consumers Think That Wet Ones Actually Kill "99.99% Of Germs"? Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz Over the last year, people have used a lot of hand sanitizer. (I know I have.) One of the most popular brands, Wet Ones, sells hand wipes that (it claims) kill "99.99% of Germs."

TCPA Footnote 7 Cannot Save Autodialer Claims Klein Moynihan Turco LLP In the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Facebook v. Duguid, the Court clarified the definition of the term "autodialer" as used in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA").

Second Circuit Revisits Transformative Use Test In "Fish Sticks N' Tater Tots" Music Copyright Case Proskauer Rose LLP The Second Circuit recently upheld a ruling that streaming giants Apple, Amazon, and Netflix engaged in fair use, in a case concerning the use of plaintiff musicians' song in a documentary film...

Advertising Standards Council Of India (ASCI) Releases Final Guidelines For Influencer Advertising On Digital Media Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), on June 01, 2021, released Guidelines for Influence Advertising on Digital Media.