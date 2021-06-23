United States:
AdTech Trends: NFTs, First Party Data & The Crumbling Cookie Webinar
23 June 2021
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Join Sheppard Mullin for a complimentary webinar focusing on
recent adtech trends, including:
- NFTs – legal issues regarding the creation, management,
protection and deployment of NFTs (non-fungible tokens)
- Trends in third party cookies and digital advertising
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
TCPA Footnote 7 Cannot Save Autodialer Claims
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
In the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Facebook v. Duguid, the Court clarified the definition of the term "autodialer" as used in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA").