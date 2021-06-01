ARTICLE

A Virtual CLE Event

June 15 & 16, 2021

11am – 3:30pm ET

Recent changes to our way of living have made it clear just how important it is for marketers and retailers to be thinking about the convergence of brand experience and commerce and redefining how consumers shop and interact with brands online.

From web and mobile to social, video, AR, VR and chat, every purchase is just a tap, swipe or embedded link away. This is the era of anytime, always on, commerce:

Where the 'e' in e-commerce stands for "everywhere."

Where brands must be prepared to respond to and stay ahead of marketplace and consumer trends that can change overnight.

Where marketers and retailers are under fierce pressure to create a seamless path to purchase.

Join us virtually on June 15-16 for an opportunity to connect with peers and learn from business leaders and regulators as BakerHostetler's advertising, digital risk advisory and cybersecurity, and class action defense teams host a mix of engaging panels and breakout sessions that will cover the latest developments, enforcement trends, and risk mitigation strategies.

Keynote Speaker:

Daniel Kaufman, Acting Director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC

Confirmed Guest Speakers Include:

Serena Viswanathan, Acting Assoc. Director, Div. of Advertising Practices, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC

Maneesha Mithal, Assoc. Director, Div. of Privacy & Identity Protection, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC

Topics include:

Shoppable Ads

Subscription-based Marketing

Data Breach Incidents

Blockchain

Biometrics

NFT Tokens

Dark Patterns

Consumer Reviews

Social Influencers

Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Class Action Trends

Approved for 8.0 hours CLE credit in California, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Available via reciprocity in New Jersey. Other states may be available upon request.

