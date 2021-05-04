United States:
Hot Topics In Advertising – Pricing And Environmental Claims (Video)
04 May 2021
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
04.28.2021
Join us for an engaging discussion among panelists covering what
retailers need to know now about some of the hottest emerging
advertising law issues – product pricing and environmental
advertising claims.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
How To Use Promotional Marketing The Legal Way
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
The use of promotional contests, games and sweepstakes marketing can be a dynamic and cost-effective way to increase sales, build a database of interested consumers...
Apple Makes Big Changes To Its Tracking System
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
With the launch of iOS 14.5 slated for next week, Apple's long-awaited changes to the use of its persistent identifier known as the "Identifier for Advertisers" (IDFA)...
Monthly TCPA Digest — April 2021
Mintz
We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).