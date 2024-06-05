ARTICLE
5 June 2024

LPs Seek Ways To Share Profits In Continuation Fund 'Quick Flips'

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore
Investment Funds Chair Kari Harris recently spoke with Buyouts Insider about the possible changes limited partners are seeking related to continuation funds processes.
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Kari K. Harris
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Investment Funds Chair Kari Harris recently spoke withBuyouts Insiderabout the possible changes limited partners are seeking related to continuation funds processes. Their interest in such changes stem from recent situations in which general partners have exited a continuation fund shortly after it closed.

Kari said, "This sounds like another way LPs are saying, 'continuation funds are here to stay, but the process is flawed'. If we're choosing to sell because of the process at a price that is validated, but not necessarily justifiable, and you turn around and new buyers are getting a huge win months later, that doesn't work."

SOURCE

Buyouts Insider

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kari K. Harris
Kari K. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More