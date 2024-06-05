Investment Funds Chair Kari Harris recently spoke withBuyouts Insiderabout the possible changes limited partners are seeking related to continuation funds processes. Their interest in such changes stem from recent situations in which general partners have exited a continuation fund shortly after it closed.

Kari said, "This sounds like another way LPs are saying, 'continuation funds are here to stay, but the process is flawed'. If we're choosing to sell because of the process at a price that is validated, but not necessarily justifiable, and you turn around and new buyers are getting a huge win months later, that doesn't work."

SOURCE

Buyouts Insider

