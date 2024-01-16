In this episode, Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Erin Rankin look back at one of the more noteworthy settlements of 2023—the $377M settlement by Booz Allen Hamilton to resolve allegations arising out of the company's purported non-compliance with Cost Accounting Standards. "Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

