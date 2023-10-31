The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has had one of its busiest years in recent memory, including with respect to standard setting, inspections and enforcement. Below is a summary of notable developments that are worth bearing in mind as audit committees and companies turn to fiscal year 2023 annual reporting and beyond.

Standard Setting

As articulated in the proposal, the proposed amendments aim to establish and strengthen requirements for:

Identifying, through inquiry and other procedures, laws and regulations with which noncompliance could reasonably have a material effect on the financial statements;

Assessing and responding to the risks of material misstatement arising from noncompliance with laws and regulations;

Identifying whether there is information indicating noncompliance has or may have occurred; and

Evaluating and communicating when the auditor identifies or otherwise becomes aware of information indicating that noncompliance with laws and regulations, including fraud, has or may have occurred.

Currently, PCAOB auditing standard AS 2405, Illegal Acts by Clients, sets forth the consideration auditors should give to the possibility of illegal acts by an audit client in the audit of financial statements. This auditing standard works in conjunction with Section 10A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which establishes investigation procedures and required communications for when an auditor "detects or otherwise becomes aware of information indicating that an illegal act (whether or not perceived to have a material effect on the financial statements of the issuer) has or may have occurred."

Under the proposal, and in a significant departure from current requirements, auditors would be required to plan and perform specified procedures to identify whether there is information indicating noncompliance with laws and regulations has or may have occurred and to expand upon the "baseline" identification and communications obligations set forth in Section 10A. For example, the proposal would require the auditor to communicate to management and the audit committee "information indicating that noncompliance with laws and regulations (whether or not perceived to have a material effect on the financial statements) . . . has or may have occurred" (emphasis added). The reporting is required "as soon as practicable," including before the auditor is able to complete its evaluation of the information to determine whether any noncompliance has or may have occurred and/or whether it is material.

For now, this standard-setting item remains at the proposal phase, for which the comment period ended on August 7, 2023. As of this writing, 139 comment letters have been submitted, with many expressing concerns about the proposal. Commenters included the Business Law Section of the American Bar Association,1 which expressed some concerns with the proposal including as summarized in the following:

Among other concerns, the Proposed Standards (i) place an unworkable responsibility upon accountants to make subjective assessments of often complex and uncertain legal matters, the probability of future events, and the potential impact of those events, all of which are outside the scope of auditors' typical responsibilities, (ii) endanger the confidentiality and protections of client communications that are foundational components of the lawyer-client relationship and our legal system and which are designed to promote legal compliance, (iii) risk diluting the audit function that is at the core of ensuring the integrity of financial reporting, (iv) would disrupt the separate roles played by the legal and accounting professions that benefit clients, and (v) would do the foregoing by adding costs to the audit process that will far outweigh any limited and speculative perceived benefits.

The PCAOB staff is now reviewing the comments submitted, and it remains to be seen what next steps the PCAOB will take. As such, while none of the topics set forth in the proposal should directly affect upcoming audits of fiscal year 2023 financial statements, it is worth monitoring future developments concerning this proposal and the anticipated effects such developments could have on existing systems and processes within the auditing ecosystem.

Audit Confirmations. In September, the PCAOB adopted a new auditing standard intended to modernize auditors' use of confirmations. The new standard replaces the interim standard adopted by the PCAOB in 2003 that was originally issued by the AICPA in 1991.

The process of confirmations generally involves an auditor selecting assertions by a client to be confirmed, sending a confirmation request directly to a confirming party (e.g., financial institution), evaluating the information received and addressing nonresponses and incomplete responses. This audit evidence gathering exercise touches nearly every audit, and the new auditing standard would make a number of modifications to the way auditors have long obtained confirmations. Under current standards, confirmations can either be positive (requiring a response) or negative (requiring a response only if the recipient of the request disagrees with the information in the request).

The new standard includes a host of changes that make the standard more principles-based and adaptable to evolving processes and technology, while continuing to underscore the auditor's responsibility to maintain control over the confirmation process. The new standard adds a new requirement regarding confirming cash and cash equivalents held by third parties. It also makes clear that the use of negative confirmation requests alone does not provide sufficient appropriate audit evidence, which could have significant implications if a third party fails to respond or provide an affirmative confirmation. This could require the auditor to further engage with the confirming party or perform alternative procedures (e.g., substantive audit procedures), which will need to be factored into the audit plan to manage filing deadlines.

If approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the new standard will be effective for financial statement audits for fiscal years ending on or after June 15, 2025.