Deloitte's global CEO sees a bright future for accountants working alongside generative AI tools like ChatGPT, which promises to offer them "mental superpowers."

"The use cases are breathtaking: They will fundamentally alter the profession," said Joe Ucuzoglu, addressing a University of Southern California financial reporting conference on Thursday.

"They will make people more effective," Deloitte's head added. "And I am a believer that this will be a significant net positive in terms of the types of work that we do and the value that we as a profession will be able to deliver."

