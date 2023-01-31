Driven by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments made by organizations, sustainability and ESG disclosures are increasingly important for today's society and stakeholders. A myriad of established and proposed requirements and guidance coming from regulators including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that relate to disclosures across a range of ESG topics continue to bring ESG risks to the forefront. Organizations are expected to disclose key useful information about their sustainability goals and metrics that measure their performance and progress. This requires the disclosure of relevant and reliable sustainability information in accordance with a complex and rapidly evolving mix of standards, frameworks, and regulations.

Regardless of where your organization is on the ESG maturity continuum, it is important to ensure proper focus and control over key ESG information. Moreover, with the enhanced focus by internal and external stakeholders on ESG activities, it is important to an organization's overall business performance that ESG risks and opportunities are accurately identified, addressed, and reported.

FTI Consulting's services range from performing initial assessments of ESG risks and opportunities to detailed documentation and/or testing of ESG controls, as well as providing assurance over ESG disclosures and controls. Our Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) understand key ESG-related guidance and requirements such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Together with our Governance, Internal Audit and Controls (GIAC) team, we help organizations maintain focus on material ESG risks and opportunities.

