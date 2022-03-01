The Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") considered feedback received in response to an Invitation to Comment - Agenda Consultation on its standard-setting process and future standard-setting agenda items.

The summary focused on:

the disaggregation of financial reporting information;

climate-related transactions and disclosures; and

digital assets.

Respondents urged:

broader disclosures of financial statements regarding the impact of climate-related issues; (FASB noted that it is considering the accounting for, and disclosure of, financial instruments with climate-linked features); and

FASB to permit or require issuers to account for certain digital assets at fair value (FASB added a project to its research agenda addressing the accounting for exchange-traded digital assets and commodities.)

