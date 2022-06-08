ARTICLE

In most countries around the world it is possible for employers to offer a probationary period at the beginning of a contract of employment. The idea is to allow both the employer and employee to get to know each other before embarking on a longer-term commitment.

Very often, the probation cannot last more than six months, but rules vary in different countries. In one or two, probationary periods are not permitted at all.

We have taken a look at the rules, including any maximum periods for probation and have set out what we found in the table below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.