On 4 July 2024, the United Kingdom will go to the polls to elect its next government. While awaiting the final election manifestoes of the competing parties, and in collaboration with the London Chamber of Commerce, the front-line experiences of a curated group of respective members and clients have been considered to determine what changes to the architecture and operation of the regular immigration system ought to be contemplated for inclusion.

Even if this wish list is not included in upcoming manifestoes, whoever wins the next election should take sensible note of them as changes necessary to advance the best interests of UK Plc., to address the critical workforce gaps that weigh on its economic growth prospects and global competitiveness.

Cost and Burden

The UK immigration system is amongst the most expensive in the world. High costs of an operationally efficient system may be justified, but an expensive system must also offer greater flexibility and transparency, especially at a juncture when global talent competition is acute.

Important considerations include:

There should be greater transparency about how money raised by the Immigration system is invested to develop skills with metrics showing whether this policy is successful.

The option of spreading payments of fees over the lifetime of a visa should be introduced.

Work permitted under short-term visas should be further expanded.

Options for shorter-term visas should be introduced more widely across routes.

Independent and trusted organisations, such as chambers of commerce that represent businesses on a local and regional basis, should be permitted to act as trusted intermediaries to address administrative requirements of making visa applications.

Greater Choice and Engagement

The range of immigration categories and the criteria they apply are not fit for purpose. They do not operate to actually deliver the brightest and best or those otherwise with the skills and talent requisite to fill shortages and nurture growth prospects.

Moreover, the system for adopting change is too slow, inadequately transparent and aggravates a sense of uncertainty.

Important considerations include:

A comprehensive review of existing routes, ensuring their viability and utility should be conducted.

Business-body knowledge should be harnessed in undertaking such reviews.

Attention should be directed towards the establishment of routes and policies that accommodate individual sector needs and shortages.

Home Office officials should meet with London businesses sectorally to ascertain the key occupation shortages.

New routes with moderated and more pragmatically calibrated criteria should be established.

The High Potential Individual visa and the Youth Mobility Scheme should be expanded and reformed to include a significantly wider range of eligible universities and countries.

A distinct route for entry of entrepreneurs should be re-established offering a longer time frame and providing stability and a clear path to permanent residency.

Direction and Support

Objective immigration policymaking has been compromised by the political heat created by debates around migration statistics, in particular net migration.

Policy decisions appear to be made on the hoof with little or no consultation and without reference to a coherent strategic plan or policy direction (beyond abstract calls for reduced 'numbers'). This aggravates a sense of uncertainty for business.

This uncertainty inhibits planning and long-term investment. Greater support is also needed for businesses as a quid pro quo for investment and commitment to the UK.

Important considerations include:

An industrial strategy providing a framework and certainty for immigration rules should be established.

Immigration fees should be used to fund training and support of UK businesses in the development of a skilled workforce delivering on a promise made but unfulfilled. The government should report back on the investments and success.

Governments should provide entrepreneurial migrants easy access to training, technological infrastructure, local networks and access to capital upon emigration.

Partnerships with business schools and VCs for 'Global Entrepreneurship Programmes' and 'International Entrepreneurship Competitions' should be established to train and handpick potential entrepreneurs. Selected immigrants can be granted entrepreneur visas without going through ordinary bureaucratic processes.

What's Next

A comprehensive and responsive immigration policy is indispensable for sustaining the UK's economic vibrancy. By addressing uncertainties, creating targeted visa categories and collaborating with trusted organisations, the way can be paved for an environment that supports economic growth, tackles skill shortages and ensures the resilience and prosperity of the UK.

With immigration policy set to remain a prevailing theme in the General Election, we hope all the competing parties are listening to what changes really count as they finalise their election manifestoes, and eagerly await their releases.

