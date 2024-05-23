Schengen Area: Visa Fee Increase Effective June 11

Schengen Visa fees will increase from EUR 80 to EUR 90 for adults and from EUR 40 to EUR 45 for children six to 12 years old, effective June 11, 2024.

Schengen Visa fees will increase from EUR 80 to EUR 90 for adults and from EUR 40 to EUR 45 for children six to 12 years old, effective June 11, 2024. The fee increase follows a review, which takes place every three years as required by the Schengen Visa Code. The increase is based on the EU-wide inflation rate and salary developments for national civil servants over the past three years.

