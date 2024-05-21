Seasonal Workers Visa Route Extended Until 2029

As part of broader efforts to address labour shortages in the food supply chain, the UK government has announced that it has extended the seasonal worker visa route until 2029. Under this program, in 2025, 43,000 visas will be available to the horticulture sector, and 2,000 visas in the poultry sector. The government will provide further details regarding visa quotas for 2026 to 2029 later this year. This extension of the visa route comes amid separate efforts to increase automation in the agriculture sector which may, in the long term, reduce labour demands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.