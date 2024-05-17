MAC Recommends For Graduate Visa Route To Remain

At a Glance

The Migration Advisory Committee has published its rapid review of the Graduate visa route which it was commissioned to undertake by the UK government, concluding that the route should remain in place in its current form.

The Committee noted that the Graduate visa route had 'broadly achieved' the government's intended goals for the route, and found no evidence of any significant abuse of this visa route.

Employers are likely to welcome this MAC recommendation, with the Graduate visa route providing an additional pathway for businesses to access skilled talent.

The situation

On May 14, 2024, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) published its rapid review of the Graduate visa route which it was commissioned to undertake by the UK government. The MAC was asked to determine, among other issues, whether there was any evidence of abuse of the route including the route not being fit for purpose. The MAC concluded that the route should remain in place in its current form.

A closer look

Reasons. In reaching its conclusions, the MAC (the UK government's independent advisor on migration policy) noted that the Graduate visa route had 'broadly achieved' the government's intended goals for the route, which included increasing the attractiveness of the United Kingdom to international students, retaining talent, and ensuring employers have access to skilled graduates. Furthermore, the MAC stated that it had found no evidence of any abuse of this visa route in terms of deliberate non-compliance with immigration rules.

The MAC made several peripheral recommendations regarding the Graduate visa route, including:

Impact

Employers are likely to welcome this MAC recommendation, with the Graduate visa route providing an additional pathway for businesses to access skilled talent and reducing the degree to which they need to make a significant upfront training investment in new employees. Additionally, entrants under the route also contribute to the United Kingdom's economic and cultural growth.

Background

Graduate visa route. The Graduate visa route – which has been open since 2021 – enables foreign students who successfully complete an eligible course (including a Bachelor's degree) to remain in the United Kingdom for two years after graduating (or three years in the case of a PhD).

Looking ahead

The MAC's recommendations are only effective if the government formally accepts them. Until then, employers are bound by current immigration rules. However, the MAC's recommendations are highly influential and most of its recommendations are typically accepted by the government shortly after they are made. The UK government is expected to follow the guidance issued on this topic and keep the Graduate visa route in its current form.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.