France is the UK's nearest European neighbour and allure of French culture, cuisine, and scenic landscapes has captivated many British nationals for many decades. The close proximity to the UK makes France a highly attractive place to relocate to due to the ease of keeping in close contact with relatives and friends in the UK.

France offers a high standard of living with excellent healthcare, education, and social services. French cities consistently rank amongst the best places to live. Also, France boasts diverse and stunning landscapes from the Mediterranean coast to the Alps. This makes it an ideal location for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The legal formalities following Britain's departure from the European Union, as to be expected, now requires more formalities compared to the pre-Brexit era. The visa requirements depend on your reason for moving, such as work, study, or retirement.

Angela Falqui, an Associate in the Lyon office, commented "Visa requirements for non-EU citizens are slightly stricter in France than in other European countries. The application can be made in the UK at the French consulate. It is strongly recommended that applicants are guided by expert immigration lawyers to avoid the potential of inadvertent breaches that will invalidate your application Angela further pointed out "Relocating to France can be a rewarding experience. However, the process requires careful planning and adherence to legal requirements. With guidance through the visa requirements, employment regulations, and integration strategies, you can navigate the transition successfully and enjoy all that France has to offer."

Types of Visa

Long-Stay Visa (Visa de Long Séjour) This visa is necessary for stays longer than 90 days. It can be issued for various purposes. This category of visa comes in various types depending on your situation

Student Visa - For studying in France.

Family Reunification Visa - If you are joining family members already living in France.

Visitor Visa - If you are financially independent and not working in France

Talent Passport Visa - For highly skilled workers, researchers, artists, or entrepreneurs.

Work Visa Criteria

If you plan to work in France, ensure you have the necessary documentation. If you intend to work in France, you will require a work visa (or passport talent visa) which is usually sponsored by your employer providing certain requirements are met.

Self-Employment and Business Visas. For those starting a business or working as freelancers, there are specific visas for these purposes. You need to provide a detailed business plan and demonstrate

Financial stability.

Essential Ancillary Requirements

Residency Permit

To move to France permanently, for any period of more than three months, you need a residence permit (Carte de Sejour), which you apply for at the Préfecture (local authority) when you are in France. This is not necessary if you apply for a Visa de Long Sejour Valant Titre de Sejour (VLS-TS).

The basic requirements for the residence permit are:

A British passport that is valid for up to three months after your residence permit expires

Two passport photographs taken within six months of your application

Evidence of a French address, such as a rental agreement, property deed or utility bill

Birth and marriage certificates if applicable.

Evidence that you can support yourself financially

Medical insurance, there is the opportunity to transition to the public system once you have obtained a permanent residence permit through the PUMA (Protection Universelle Maladie) programme.

Your reasons for relocating to France

When your documents have been submitted and accepted you will be issued with a récépissé which is an acknowledgement of receipt that demonstrates that you have applied for a residency permit. You must keep this document with you at all times and produce it, should you be asked, to by the police.

Relocating to another country is a big step, not taken lightly, therefore once the decision has been taken nobody would wish to see their new life derailed, therefore the guidance and advice of legal expert experienced in immigration is essential.

