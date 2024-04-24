Until now, certain nationalities such as U.S. and Canadian citizens have not needed to apply for a visa in advance of short visits to the UK. This is going to change in Autumn 2024, although the exact date is not yet known.

What is happening? When the new rules come into force, non-EU nationals who wish to travel to the UK (even for business or tourist reasons) will need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in advance of travel. This is expected to operate in a similar way to the U.S. ESTA application, and it will involve paying a small fee (which is likely to be £10) and completing a short online form. The process is expected to be quick and decisions will be issued within three working days. Applicants will need to upload a scan of their passport and a photograph of themselves using an app that can be downloaded from the Home Office website. The system has been tested with nationals of some Middle Eastern countries and the initial feedback is that it works well.

An ETA will last for two years and cover multiple visits.

A similar system for EU nationals will be introduced in 2025.

What should businesses do now? Businesses with frequent travellers to the UK should make sure that this change is highlighted to affected individuals. Once the exact implementation date is known we will provide a further update. Where an individual travels to the UK frequently, they may wish to apply for the ETA as soon as the system goes live as there will be no requirement to enter anticipated travel dates.

