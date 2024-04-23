Italy has finally opened its doors to digital nomads. The recent joint decree, signed by the Ministry of the Interior, Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Labour, has defined the procedures and requirements for applying for the visa dedicated to workers who wish to move to Italy and work remotely under Law nr. 25 of 28 March 2022.

Many British nationals, as well as other non-EU nationals, will now have the capacity to work remotely and take the option of living and working in Italy's enviable environment when relocating, enabling them to enjoy the relaxed family-friendly lifestyle with a unique history and culture in Italy. There are many wonderful locations you can choose, from amazing mountain regions, fantastic coastal environments or beautiful lakes and surrounding areas.

Additionally, Italy's health care, Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, is excellent and is considered one of the best in the world, the obligatory medical insurance will provide for all your needs. Also, the Italian educational system is considered very progressive and Italy is the first country in the world to make the study of climate change mandatory for students.

The decision by the Italian government to initiate the digital nomad visa is in response to the changing nature of workplace practices and the job market. Also by attracting talent from every corner of the globe it will bolster Italy's economy and demonstrate the country's ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving technology and new ways of working.

If you are considering taking the digital nomad route in Italy, Giambrone & Partners' immigration lawyers are experts at advising and guiding our clients through the visa process, having had years of experience assisting clients with visa applications. Depending on your objectives, our lawyers will direct you to the best option.

Elze Obrikyte, a senior associate, commented "The Italian government's decision to create the digital nomad visa provides the holder with the chance to experience life in one of the most popular European countries. Digital Nomads have the advantage of living and working in Italy and avoiding the "90 days" rule. Elze further commented "Giambrone & Partners immigration team is ready to submit applications for our clients who wish to be amongst the first to take advantage of this new work visa. For families, there is the advantage of the children of the family experiencing a different culture and language and gaining the advantage of widening their prospective."

What are digital nomads?

According to Article 6 - "quinquies" of Italian D.L. 4/2022, digital nomads are citizens of a non-EU country who perform highly skilled work that can be carried out remotely by the use of technology that allows them to work remotely from the organisation that employs them.

Requirements for Visa Application

To obtain a digital nomad visa an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

Have the ability to perform their work remotely, supported by the appropriate technological tools.

Have evidence of a work contract with a company based outside Italy. This will also demonstrate proof of income and evidence that your employer facilitates remote working

Education/professional experience to be qualified as a highly-skilled worker:

Three years University-level degree or

Post-secondary professional qualification of at least three years or

Five years of professional experience in the sector relevant to the job offer or

Three years of professional experience (acquired in the previous seven years) for managers and specialists working in the field of information and communication technologies

Have gained at least six months of work experience as a digital nomad or remote worker.

Demonstrate an annual minimum income of not less than €28,000 or three times the minimum level required for exemption from participation in healthcare spending.

The employer must have evidence that he/she does not have a criminal record in the last five years. While, according to the decree, this requirement is applicable to the employer and not to the employee, the normative is rather tricky, so we still advise to enclose a criminal background check for both, the employer and the employee.

Arrange valid health insurance covering the entire duration of the stay in Italy.

Demonstrate documentary evidence of accommodation for the length of their stay in Italy.

How to Apply for the Visa

The digital nomad must contact the appropriate diplomatic-consular office and establish that all the required criteria, supported by appropriate documentation, has been met.

The digital nomad visa is distinctive in that entry to Italy through the digital nomad visa is permitted outside the quotas laid down each year by the flow decree. Digital nomad applicants do not need a work permit only an entry visa.

Duration of the Digital Nomad Visa

A digital nomad visa is issued for a period of one year, renewable providing the criteria is still being met by the holder.

Within eight days of arrival in Italy, digital nomad applicants must apply for a residence permit at the police headquarters within the province where they reside. The permit will be issued related to the specific category of digital nomad /remote worker.

The residence permit will have a maximum duration of one year, with the possibility of renewal provided the conditions and requirements can be met by the applicant

Family Reunification

The holder of a digital nomad visa may also apply for family reunification with their close relatives, their spouse, children and in some cases their parents. They will be issued a residence permit for the same duration as the digital nomad.

It must be noted that, the family reunification represents a subsequent and separate process which will occur after the digital nomad's residency permit is granted.

The digital nomad visa represents a unique opportunity to live and work in Italy, enjoying all the advantages and opportunities that Italy offers, do not delay, our expert lawyers can start the procedure immediately.

