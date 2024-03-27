All persons with BRPs/BRCs will need to apply for a UKVI account in 2024.

The Home Office has started reaching out by email to existing leave holders with a BRP, inviting them to create their online UKVI accounts. This is part of the Home Office's plan to replace BRP cards in full by early 2025. Individuals who hold a BRP card and have an e-visa are not required to create a UKVI account.

You may be aware that UK Visas and Immigration ('UKVI') are developing a digital immigration system. This means that they plan to replace physical documents with an online record of an individual's immigration status, known as an eVisa.

eVisas are currently available to a number of migrants, such as those on the EU Settlement Scheme. However, by early 2025 all those with limited leave or indefinite leave to remain in the UK, who hold physical documents in the form of BRP/BRC cards or visa vignettes will be switched to eVisas. Existing BRP holders will need to create an account in order to obtain digital status, though this will not happen automatically.

We understand that the Home Office has begun contacting customers directly via email, and it is understood that they will utilise a range of additional communication channels to inform customers of the need to take action to create an account before their BRP cards expire at the end of 2024.

BRP and BRC holders and others with current physical status do not need to do anything until they are contacted directly by the Home Office. It is important for anyone contacted to follow the instructions and create an online UKVI account as directed. The Home Office have confirmed that creating a UKVI account will be free of charge.

We will provide further updates as soon as the Home Office publish further details.

