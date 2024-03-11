Portugal ranks highly on the global scale for personal safety and a number of other key factors such as its affordability and relaxed continental lifestyle and culture. English is widely spoken and has long been a popular destination for British nationals to retire to or buy a holiday home to enjoy pleasant summer breaks in a wonderful climate.

Portugal introduced a Golden Visa scheme with a view to attracting foreign nationals to Portugal to bolster the Portuguese economy. The scheme proved to be very successful, resulting in investments worth an estimated €530 million. Unfortunately, the influx of high net worth foreign nationals created a situation in the most popular areas, where the available housing stock was priced out of the reach of the Portuguese.

The Portuguese Government has consequently taken steps to address this issue by changes to the Golden Visa. The new law ("Mais Habitação") was enacted on 8 October 2023 which removed the category of investment in residential real estate purchase to the value of €500,000 from the scheme.

The good news is that the Golden Visa scheme can still be applied for under the remaining categories

Rute Lourenço, an associate, commented "fortunately, the considerable advantages of the Golden Visa scheme and its can still be accessed through the alternative commercial investments route enabling the investor to benefit from the extremely favourable rate of tax." Rute further pointed out "British nationals who had already embarked on the Golden Visa scheme through residential real estate when the new law was enacted are able to complete their application and access the benefits of the scheme."

Giambrone and Partners highly experienced multi-lingual immigration lawyers together with our expert corporate and commercial lawyers can assist with all aspects of an application for a Portuguese Golden visa.

Current Terms of the Portuguese Golden Visa

The Golden Visa scheme can be accessed by the following types of commercial investment:

An investment of €500,000 in an organisation that specialises in scientific research

An investment f €250,000 in the maintenance or production of the Portuguese national heritage

An investment in a business that creates at least ten jobs

An investment of €500,000 in securities funds

An investment of €500,000 in an existing company or the creation of a new company that creates or maintains five long term permanent jobs for a minimum period of three years

The residential requirement for a Portuguese Golden Visa is one of the least demanding, requiring only the residence in Portugal of seven days per year.

Requirements for an Application for a Golden Visa

Applicants will require a Portuguese bank account and a taxpayer identification number ("numero de indentificação") known as NIF. An NIF provides personal identification and enables the holder to enter contracts, purchase services and goods in Portugal.

Applicants will need to provide a range of documentation which, if issued by a non-Portuguese authority, must be legalised and translated into Portuguese. by an accredited translator and certified, usually by a notary, which our lawyers can facilitate. The key documentation required:

Evidence of your qualifying investment

Confirmation by a Portuguese financial institution that the transfer of funds has taken place

Proof of acceptable health care in Portugal

Evidence that you have a clear criminal record issued with three months of your application

A completed SEF application form

Additional advantages of A Golden Visa

Once the holder of Golden Visa reaches the duration of five years they can apply for Portuguese citizenship. British nationals who are permanently domiciled in Portugal are able to take advantage of:

Worldwide exemption from income tax

Income sourced in Portugal, either through direct or self-employment their tax liability is a flat tax of 20%

They at not liable for is inheritance tax or gift tax

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.