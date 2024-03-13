The UK Prime Minister and Home Secretary announced a series of significant changes to the UK immigration system in December 2023.

These include tightening visa categories, raising salary thresholds, and addressing exploitation within the system. With the timetable for these changes now confirmed, understanding the implications and preparing accordingly is crucial.

Expert Legal Support for Navigating Immigration Changes

our highly-rated business immigration team offers unparalleled assistance in navigating these complex changes. Accredited by Chambers and Legal 500, our experts specialise in successful visa applications, including those for Skilled Workers and Sponsor Licences, particularly in sectors like technology, care, and hospitality.

Key Dates in the Upcoming Immigration Reforms:

11 March 2024:New Immigration Rules restricting dependants for care workers and requiring care providers to register with the Care Quality Commission.

14 March 2024:Removal of the 20% discount rate for Shortage Occupation List roles, replaced by a new Immigration Salary List.

4 April 2024:Increase in the earnings threshold for Skilled Worker visas to £38,700, with certain exemptions remaining.

11 April 2024:Raised minimum income requirements for spouse/partner visas, with further increases planned by early 2025.

End of 2024:Expected completion of the Graduate Visa Route review by the Migrant Advisory Committee.

Additionally, the government plans to enhance the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme throughout 2024, impacting passengers visiting or transiting through the UK.

Act Now to Avoid Increased Costs and Complexities

To mitigate the impacts of these increased thresholds and reforms, applicants are advised to finalise and submit their applications before the specified Key Dates.

