The UK government is offering a unique opportunity for young Indian nationals through the India Young Professionals Scheme.

In 2024, there are 3,000 spots available for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. Most of these positions will be allocated during the February ballot (on February 22, 2024), with the remainder reserved for a second ballot scheduled for July.

What exactly is the India Young Professionals Scheme? It's a visa program that permits Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 to reside and work in the UK for up to 2 years. To apply for this visa, candidates must first be selected through the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot and meet specific eligibility criteria, including being an Indian citizen, aged between 18 and 30, possessing a bachelor's degree or higher, having £2,530 in savings to support themselves in the UK, and not having dependent children under 18.

To enter the ballot, applicants must submit their details online via the GOV.UK website. While entering the ballot is free, applicants should only apply if they intend to pursue the visa application process, which includes a £298 fee. Upon submission, applicants will be required to provide personal information such as name, date of birth, passport details, contact information, and a scan or photo of their passport. Only one entry per person per ballot is permitted.

Successful entries will be randomly selected, and results will be communicated via email within 2 weeks of the ballot's closure.

For those fortunate enough to be selected, an invitation to apply for the visa will be extended. Visa applications must be submitted by the deadline specified in the invitation, typically within 30 days. Successful applicants must plan to travel to the UK within 6 months of visa application.

In the event of an unsuccessful ballot outcome, there is no avenue for appeal. However, candidates can reapply in subsequent ballots for another chance at securing a spot.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.