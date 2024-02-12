New changes are expected to be implemented by next Spring to curb the net migration into the United Kingdom.

1. Stricture rules for overseas care workers

a. In the year ending September 2023, there were 101,000 Health and Care visas issued with an estimated 120,000 visas granted to their dependents.

b. Rules will now be tightened for this route and will also prevent dependents from joining the applicant on this visa type.

c. Car providers in England will need to be regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) if they wish to sponsor overseas care workers.

2. Skilled Workers to encounter higher salary threshold

a. From next spring, the salary threshold for Skilled Workers will increase by nearly 50% from its current position of £26,200 to £38,700. The government hopes this will deter employers from being over-reliant on overseas labor, whilst encouraging businesses to invest in their workforce and look for British talent first.

b. The salary increase will not apply to those on the Health and Care Worker visa, as well as those on national pay scales, e.g. teachers

3. Review of salary for shortage occupations

a. A new Immigration Salary List will replace the current list for those in the Shortage Occupation (SOL).

b. The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) will also be asked to review the new list against the increased salary thresholds to reduce the number of occupations on the list.

4. Increased income requirements for family visas

a. Plans to increase the current minimum income required from £18,600 to £38,700

5. Review of Graduate Visa Route

a. Along with reviewing the Shortage Occupation List, the Migration Advisory Committee will also review the Graduate Visa Route to ensure it is operating in the best interest of the UK and to avoid abuse

These new measures are aimed at cutting migration into the UK by 300,000 per year. The Home Office has also increased the immigration fees this ear and effective January 2024, the Immigration Health Surcharge will rise from £624 to £1,035 per year for most migrants.

