1. The UK citizens, holding a UK passport, do they need a visa to enter to Cyprus?

UK nationals will still be able to visit Cyprus after Brexit, but their passports will be stamped at border entry/exit checks and they will have a restriction on their stay with a maximum of 90 days. This means that UK nationals can legally enter and stay in Cyprus with a maximum stay limit of 90 days in 180-day intervals.

2. Can UK nationals stay in Cyprus for more than 90 days? What accommodation options are available for UK nationals wishing to stay in Cyprus for more than 90 days?

In case UK nationals wish to extend their stay in Cyprus for more than 90 days, they can apply for a temporary residence permit - the so-called "pink slip" - which allows third country passport holders to extend their stay in Cyprus for more days than the permitted 90-day limit. It will also allow tourists and visitors to extend their stay. Applicants must apply before their visa expires.

The permit allows a person to live in Cyprus for one year as a visitor, without the right to work. Spouses and children under the age of 18 can also be granted a temporary residence permit as dependants.

3. What are the basic requirements for applying for a temporary residence permit (Pink Slip)?

To be eligible to apply for a temporary residence permit, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

Have sufficient income from abroad to cover living expenses during their stay in Cyprus. The income includes salary, pension deposits in a bank account abroad, rent, dividends, interest on deposits, etc.

Have a minimum deposit of €10,000 in a Cypriot financial institution (bank) at the time of the first application and at least €6,000 at the time of a repeat application.

Provide detailed bank statements of bank account transactions in a financial institution in Cyprus for the last 12 months in case of renewal or from the date of opening of the bank account in case of first application for a Temporary Residence Permit, showing the foreign remittances in the name of the applicant, which in total must not be less than €2,000 per month or €24,000 per year for one person. This amount is increased by 20% for a spouse and 15% for each dependent child under 18 years of age.

Rent or buy a house or apartment in Cyprus.

Have a clean criminal record from his/her country of origin or residence, if the Applicant resides in a country other than his/her country of origin.

To undergo medical and blood tests and X-rays at the time of first application.

Have private health insurance.

What are the limitations of the temporary residence permit?

The holder of this temporary residence permit cannot stay outside the country for more than 3 months continuously, as the permit will be cancelled.

Also, the applicant is not allowed to work in Cyprus.

It is valid for one year and is renewed annually.

5. Can the person renew the temporary stay indefinitely?

Yes, it is possible to renew the temporary residence annually, provided that the necessary conditions for renewal are met.

6. Can a person acquire citizenship in Cyprus?

After seven years it is possible to acquire citizenship, provided certain conditions are met.

7. What procedures are available for UK nationals who wish to relocate to Cyprus and reside permanently in Cyprus?

Post-Brexit UK nationals can apply for permanent residence under either Category 5(F) or Regulation 6(2), commonly known as the "Fast Track" procedure.

8. Are category 5(F) permanent residence permit holders allowed to work in Cyprus?

Category 5(F) Permanent Residence Permit holders are not allowed to work in Cyprus, nor are they allowed to be appointed as officers in Cypriot companies or have income from such positions.

9. What is the validity of the permanent residence permit obtained under category 5(F)?

The permanent residence permit is valid for life for the applicant and his/her spouse, but for dependants, it ceases to be valid when they reach the age of majority.

If the Permanent Residence Permit holder stays outside Cyprus for more than 2 years, the permit is automatically cancelled. Permanent Residence Permit holders must visit Cyprus at least once every two years.

10. If a person wishes to move to Cyprus and his/her spouse is an EU citizen, does this make a difference?

It is much easier for people wishing to relocate to Cyprus if they or their spouse have an EU passport, as in this case the procedure for obtaining a residence permit is much simpler. EU nationals can buy property in Cyprus without any restriction, they can work and reside in Cyprus without any restriction.

11. Can any UK citizen apply for a Yellow Slip?

Yes, they can, if they can prove that they were in Cyprus in the year 2020. As proof they need to show preferably, a copy of their flight ticket, boarding pass, receipt or invoice of their flight. In the eyes of Cyprus, when they receive the Yellow Slip, the UK citizens, will have the same rights as before Brexit and be considered as a European member, as well as work in Cyprus.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.