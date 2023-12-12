UK:
Government 'Five-Point Plan' Announced To Cut Net Migration From Spring 2024
12 December 2023
TLT Solicitors
On Monday 4th December 2023 the UK Home Secretary
announced his 'five-point plan' to cut net migration from
Spring 2024. His proposed plan, it is estimated, will see a fall in
net migration of 300,000 people per year.
The government announced these changes as part of a policy to
prioritise growing the domestic workforce. There are significant
changes for sponsor employers to note, although we await the finer
details of these changes in due course. On 7 December, a statement
of changes to the UK's immigration rules was also published,
which we have commented on below.
The key changes announced include:
|Change
|Further information
|Likely impact
|Reforms to the Health and Care visa
|
- Care homes will have to be regulated by the Care Quality
Commission; and
- Care workers under the Health and Care Worker visa will no
longer be able to bring dependants to the UK.
|
- The first change is aimed at ensuring only legitimate care home
businesses are sponsoring care workers. This is likely a result of
the increased evidence of abuse of the sponsorship regime within
this sector.
- The second change could deter such workers from coming to the
UK if they cannot bring their dependants, which will be a real
concern for the sector which already struggles to recruit. In the
year ending September 2023, 101,000 Health and Care Worker visas
were issued to care workers and senior care workers, with an
estimated 120,000 visas granted to associated dependants.
|Increased general salary threshold for Skilled Worker
visas
|
- The minimum general salary threshold will increase to
£38,700 from £26,200—almost a 50% increase.
- Health and Care Worker visas are exempt from these increases to
the general salary threshold. It remains to be seen if their
discounted general salary threshold of £20,960 will remain
unscathed.
|
- This will likely have a large impact on those looking to
sponsor within the hospitality, retail and construction sectors for
example.
- We wait to see the details of this change to assess any
knock-on impact it may have on other groups, such as those at the
graduate level. This does focus the system on more highly skilled
and highly paid roles, regardless of whether those roles are always
in short supply in the UK market. It is likely this change will
exacerbate talent shortages already in place for those sectors
struggling post-Brexit.
|Stopping the 'going rate' salary discount for
occupations on the Shortage Occupation List ("SOL")
|
- This wasn't a wholly surprising change, given that it had
previously been recommended by the Migration Advisory Committee
("MAC") in October of this year.
- The government will end the 20% 'going-rate' salary
discount for those sponsored in a role on the SOL.
- The SOL will then be replaced with a new Immigration Salary
List, which the Government has asked the MAC to provide, with fewer
occupations than the current SOL. This list will retain a general
threshold discount. This seems less extreme than the MAC's
overall recommendation in its last review to abolish the SOL
altogether but we wait to see the full details.
|
- With the expectation that the SOL will shrink in its new guise
as an Immigration Salary List, fewer employers and applicants will
benefit from the cost savings associated with SOL skilled worker
visa applications. We wait to see whether the final list reflects
the recommendations previously put forward by the MAC. However, our expectation is that those
roles with a 'going rate' above the discounted general
threshold (currently £20,960 but potentially set to increase
given the general threshold increase announced) will fall off the
list.
- Will be particularly felt in certain sectors, where the
'going rate' for roles is higher than the discounted
general threshold (currently £20,960). If such roles remain
on the SOL, the salary requirements will increase. If such roles
are removed from the SOL altogether, unless other tradeable points
are available, the role will have to be paid at least £38,700
per annum or, if higher, the 'going rate' for the
role.
|Graduate visa review
|
- The MAC will be asked to review the Graduate visa route to
ensure it works in the best interests of the UK and to ensure steps
are being taken to prevent abuse.
|
- One to watch. This visa is widely used by graduates as a
stepping stone before a skilled worker visa. Some employers will
rely on this to provide time to secure a sponsor licence or for the
individual to progress to a salary level whereby they will qualify
for a skilled worker visa.
|Increased minimum income requirement for family
applications
|
- UK nationals seeking to sponsor foreign national dependents
under Appendix FM will be required to earn a minimum of
£38,700 per year an increase of over 100% from the current
figure of £18,600.
|
- This unexpected announcement will likely significantly impact
those that can qualify under this visa option.
- It remains to be seen how this will impact renewal applications
for those already in the UK, an area of real concern. We understand
a Government spokesperson has indicated the increased threshold
will apply at renewal. We anticipate this change will lead to an
increase in litigation based on human rights.
Planning ahead
We wait to see the exact detail and timing of these proposed
changes, as well as the impact they will have on renewal
applications for those already in the UK.
This plan builds on the tough measures already taken by the Home
Office including:
- measures to prevent misuse of the student route;
- increasing visa application fees; and
- the upcoming increase to the Immigration Health Surcharge (set
to rise from £624 to £1,035 per year of visa sought for
most migrants). This increase is set to come into effect on 16
January 2024 at the earliest.
This announcement is likely to raise concerns in terms of the
wider impact for businesses in the UK. Such changes could
detrimentally impact the UK's long-term growth prospects as
well as exacerbate existing labour shortages in certain sectors
post- Brexit and the pandemic.
It will be interesting to see the impact all the above has on
the UK's ability to attract top talent in an extremely
competitive marketplace.
Employers will have minimal time to adapt their current business
models before the changes come into effect. However, employers with
sponsorships on the horizon may wish to get any applications
submitted before these changes are introduced to avoid being caught
by them.
7 December 2023 statement of changes to the Immigration
Rules
The key changes for employers to note are below (all effective
from 31 January 2024):
1. Visitor activities:
a. The visitor rules currently
permit overseas group staff to visit the UK and work on an internal
project with their UK group colleagues, provided they do not work
directly with clients. That prohibition on working directly with
clients is being removed, provided:
i. the visitor's movement is in
an intra-corporate setting and any client facing activity is
incidental to their overseas employment; and
ii. the visitor's activities are
required for delivering a project or service by the UK branch of
the visitor's overseas employer and are not part of a project
or service being delivered directly to the UK client by the
visitor's overseas employer.
This change essentially seeks to
prevent offshoring a project or service to the overseas employer.
It does not provide a solution for overseas employers without a UK
presence sending staff on a short-term basis to carry out work for
a UK client unless it is otherwise covered by the visitor rules
(e.g. the specific rules on the manufacture and supply of goods to
the UK).
b. It is made clear that visitors
may work remotely whilst in the UK but that cannot be the primary
purpose of their visit. This is in keeping with the prior guidance
in place on remote working.
2. Youth Mobility Scheme:
a. Uruguay is being added to those
countries participating in the youth mobility scheme.
b. The age limit is being increased
from 18 – 30 to 18 – 35 for nationals of the Republic
of Korea. This was already being extended to 35 years for
Australian and Canadian nationals from 31 January (as is already
the case for New Zealand nationals). It was also already the case
that from 31 January 2024 nationals of Australia or Canada will be
able to extend their visa in this route by one year (to a maximum
of 3 years), as New Zealand nationals already can.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
