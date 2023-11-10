All persons with BRPs/BRCs will need to apply for a UKVI account in 2024

You may be aware that UK Visas and Immigration ('UKVI') are developing a digital immigration system. This means that they plan to replace physical documents with an online record of an individual's immigration status, known as an eVisa.

eVisas are currently available to a number of migrants, such as those on the EU Settlement Scheme. However, by 1 January 2025 all those with limited leave or indefinite leave to remain in the UK, who hold physical documents in the form of BRP/BRC cards or visa vignettes will be switched to eVisas. The eVisa system will enable individuals to view and share their immigration status securely with third parties such as employers and landlords (via a sharecode). Individuals will also be able to use their eVisa to travel to the UK – they will not need to carry a physical document, except for a current passport, which must be registered to the UKVI account.

The Home Office recently announced that all those with BRP and BRC cards will need to apply for a UKVI account in 2024. A specific deadline is yet to be confirmed.

BRP and BRC holders and others with current physical status do not need to do anything now, but the Home Office will provide updates in 2024 as to when they will need to register for the account (which will be free of charge).

We will provide further updates as soon as the Home Office publish further details.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.