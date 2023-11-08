There are numerous visas available to enter the UK. The qualifying criteria as well as the requirements and costs can be very overwhelming. Everyone's situation and family history are different, the laws are constantly changing, and there are so many websites and opinions.

Below we have differentiated between an Ancestry visa and a Spouse visa along with all the information related to both. You can compare the information and apply it to your situation to gain a better understanding of which may be best for you.

If you would like some assistance and insight into your unique situation, please get in touch with us for your free 10-minute consultation with one of our expert immigration lawyers.

Main Factors UK Ancestry visa Spouse visa UK Eligibility You must prove: You are aged 17 or over

Have enough funds available without support from public funds to provide for yourself and any dependants

Intention to work in the UK

One of your grandparents was born in the UK You must prove: You are in a genuine and eligible relationship with a British citizen, or a person settled in the UK

You meet the financial requirement

You have suitable accommodation in the UK You meet the English language requirement: at least level A1 for your first visa application Financial Requirement There is no set level of funds to show. However, there should be enough funds to cover the cost of trips, maintain and accommodate yourself, and any dependants joining them in the UK without any recourse to public funds. You must prove an income of at least £18,600 a year unless you meet the stated exemptions. Visa fees effective from October 2023 £637 per applicant £1,846 if your application is made outside the UK £1,048 if your application is made inside the UK Processing time It can take up to 3 weeks for decision to be made. It can take up to 24 weeks for a decision to be made when applying outside the UK. When applying inside the UK, the decision will usually be made within 8 weeks. Initial Period Extension Period 5 years Another 5 years (optional) or apply for settlement (ILR) 2 years and 9 months 2 years and 6 months Benefits Be able to leave and re-enter the UK freely.

Be able to work without any conditions.

Family members can apply and join with you as dependants.

Be able to study in the UK.

No set funds to show for financial requirement

After initial period, you can apply for straight settlement in the UK (ILR). No extension required.

Quicker decision. Be able to leave and re-enter the UK freely.

Be able to work without any conditions.

Family members can apply and join with you as dependants.

Be able to study in the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.