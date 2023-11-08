There are numerous visas available to enter the UK. The qualifying criteria as well as the requirements and costs can be very overwhelming. Everyone's situation and family history are different, the laws are constantly changing, and there are so many websites and opinions.
Below we have differentiated between an Ancestry visa and a Spouse visa along with all the information related to both. You can compare the information and apply it to your situation to gain a better understanding of which may be best for you.
|Main Factors
|UK Ancestry visa
|Spouse visa UK
|Eligibility
|
You must prove:
|
You must prove:
You meet the English language requirement: at least level A1 for your first visa application
|Financial Requirement
|There is no set level of funds to show. However, there should be enough funds to cover the cost of trips, maintain and accommodate yourself, and any dependants joining them in the UK without any recourse to public funds.
|You must prove an income of at least £18,600 a year unless you meet the stated exemptions.
|Visa fees effective from October 2023
|£637 per applicant
|
£1,846 if your application is made outside the UK
£1,048 if your application is made inside the UK
|Processing time
|It can take up to 3 weeks for decision to be made.
|
It can take up to 24 weeks for a decision to be made when applying outside the UK.
When applying inside the UK, the decision will usually be made within 8 weeks.
|
Initial Period
Extension Period
|
5 years
Another 5 years (optional) or apply for settlement (ILR)
|
2 years and 9 months
2 years and 6 months
|Benefits
|
|
