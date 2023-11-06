EVISA DIGITAL UK IMMIGRATION STATUS TO REPLACE BRP AND BRC

UK immigration update: UK Home Office is introducing changes to make the UK immigration system more digital. This is reflected in their 'New Plan for Immigration' roadmap published in July 2022. Part of the digitalisation process is to replace physical immigration permits with online immigration status eVisa.

The recently published new Home Office guidance dated 31st October 2023 outlines what BRP and BRC permit holders need to do in order to transfer to eVisa. Our article below summarises the key parts of the Home Office guidance.

WHY BIOMETRIC RESIDENCE PERMITS ARE ISSUED WITH EXPIRY DATE 31ST DECEMBER 2024

The current Biometric Residence Permits and Biometric Residence Cards immigration permits are being issued with validity until 31st December 2024 even when the relevant immigration permission is due to expire after that date. This is causing a lot of confusion for visa applicants. However, there is a reason why the Home Office puts that specific date on the biometric permits. This is because after the 31st December 2024 the BRPs and BRCs are due to be replaced with eVisa (an online digital immigration status).

WHAT IS EVISA DIGITAL IMMIGRATION STATUS

eVisa is an online record of your immigration status and the conditions of your permission to enter or stay in the UK. This means that Home Office are replacing physical documents with an online record of your immigration status.

The documents being replaced are:

biometric residence permits (BRP)

biometric residence cards (BRC)

passport endorsements, such as indefinite leave to enter wet ink stamps

vignette stickers in passports, such as entry clearance or visa vignettes

UK VISAS AND IMMIGRATION UKVI ONLINE ACCOUNT

You need to register for a UKVI account to view and share relevant information about your eVisa status securely with third parties, such as employers or landlords.

Updating your physical document to an eVisa does not affect your immigration status or the conditions of your permission to enter or stay in the UK.

In the future you'll be able to use an eVisa to travel to the UK – you will not need to carry a physical document, except for your current passport, which must be registered to your UKVI account. Until then you will need to continue to carry your physical document if you have one.

WHY DO I NEED A UKVI ACCOUNT?

You need to register for a UKVI account to access the view and prove service and see your eVisa, as well as share information about your immigration status and conditions, such as your right to work or rent in the UK. You can also update personal details through your UKVI account, such as your contact details or your current passport details. You do not have to pay to register for a UKVI account.

You must keep your passport details up to date in your UKVI account and tell us about any changes, so that your immigration status can be easily identified at the UK border. If you've told us you have a new passport and you're still waiting for confirmation that your UKVI account has been updated, you should also carry your old document with you, if possible, to avoid unnecessary delays at the border.

HOW WILL I USE MY UKVI ACCOUNT?

You can use your UKVI account details to log in to the view and prove service to see your eVisa. You can also share your immigration status information with third parties, such as employers or landlords.

HOW DO I GET AN EVISA AND A UKVI ACCOUNT?

If you currently have permission to stay in the UK and have either a BRP, a BRC or other physical documents to prove your immigration status, you do not have to take any action now.

Throughout 2024, Home Office is to provide updates on when you need to register for a UKVI account, and what you need to do. At present this information is not available yet.

If you have permission to stay in the UK, once you've completed your UKVI account registration you'll be able to see your eVisa in the view and prove service.

IF YOU NEED TO MAKE A NEW APPLICATION FOR PERMISSION TO STAY IN THE UK

If you need to make a new application for permission to stay in the UK, you should follow the usual application process.

There will be Home Office updates published in due course setting out available support if you need help to register for a UKVI account.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.