TERRORISM RELATED QUESTIONS IN UK VISA & BRITISH CITIZENSHIP APPLICATIONS

UK visa applications and British Citizenship application forms have questions relating to General Grounds of refusal good character. Those questions are focused on the applicants' conduct, associations and various activities that may mean that the person's presence in the UK is undesirable. Some of the questions are relating to terrorist activities or support of those. In light of the recent international events, we decided to write this blog.

We refer to the recent article published in the Guardian newspaper where the UK immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, gives his views.

WHAT UK IMMIGRATION MINISTER SAYS

In their recent article, the Guardian cited statements made by the UK immigration minister, Mr Robert Jenrick. We cite them below. There is a reference there to visa revocations.

"But I disagree with your premise that ... somebody who is here as a visitor to the UK has the right to be antisemitic, to threaten British communities and can stay unless that is of criminal standard.

"I think there is conduct which is below the criminal standard but which is wrong, would be accepted as wrong by most reasonable people.

"If those people are not British citizens, they are just visitors to our country enjoying the privileges of living here, being among fellow British people, then I'm afraid their visas will be revoked and they should leave the country."

"We've all seen instances of people glorifying, valorising terrorist activities – we've seen people holding deeply antisemitic banners, being interviewed on the media and praising Hamas.

"That is disgusting behaviour. I don't want to see that on our streets. And if that person is just a visitor to our country, they should not be doing that.'

TERRORISM RELATED QUESTIONS IN UK VISA AND BRITISH CITIZENSHIP APPLICATIONS

Further below we provide extracts of the questions on UK visa and British Citizenship applications that are referring to terrorism. When completing UK immigration application forms the applicants must read them carefully and provide answers to each of them. The questions are quite broad and are subject to interpretation but it is important to answer them to the best of your understanding.

Q: Have you ever been involved in, supported or encouraged terrorist activities in any country? Terrorist activities are any act committed, or the threat of action designed to influence a government or intimidate the public and made for the purposes of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause and that:

involves serious violence against a person

may endanger another person's life

creates a serious risk to the health or safety of the public

involves serious damage to property

is designed to seriously disrupt or interfere with an electronic system

Q: Have you ever been a member of, or given support to, an organisation which has been concerned in terrorism? An organisation is concerned with terrorism if it:

commits or participates in acts of terrorism

prepares for terrorism

promotes or encourages terrorism (including the unlawful glorification of terrorism)

or is otherwise concerned in terrorism

Q: Have you, by any means or medium, expressed views that justify or glorify terrorist violence or that may encourage others to commit terrorist or other serious criminal acts?

