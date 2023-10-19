UK VISA APPLICATION CENTRES IN ISRAEL TEMPORARY CLOSURE
Due to the recent events, Tel Aviv Visa Application Centre and Jerusalem Visa Application Centre are temporarily closed for UK visa applicants from 10th October 2023 until further notice.
28 HaArba's Street, HaArba'a Towers, south building – Floor 9, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF TEL AVIV VISA APPLICATION CENTRE: The Tel Aviv Visa Application Centre is temporarily closed until further notice.
The American Colony Hotel, 1 Louis Vincent Street, Jerusalem 9720071, The Occupied Palestinian Territories
TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF JERUSALEM VISA APPLICATION CENTRE: The Jerusalem Visa Application Centre is temporarily closed until further notice.
WHAT ISRAEL BASED UK VISA APPLICANTS SHOULD DO TO SUBMIT THEIR BIOMETRICS AND DOCUMENTS
On the GOV.UK website where the visa application centres are listed, under 'Israel' you can find the following note 'Israel – apply at your nearest accessible visa application centre'. This means that Applicants based in Israel should apply from the nearest application centre that they can access in other country.
The situation is likely to continue for sometime. It is therefore important to monitor the GOV.UK and TLS websites for any further updates.
REPERCUSSIONS
There are likely to be delays in UK visa processing caused by the temporary VAC closures in Israel. Therefore, employers of skilled worker and Global Business Mobility visa applicants should review the applicant's work start dates and consider including a sponsor's note in live COS certificates.
Delays are likely to impact applications in all UK visa categories submitted from Israel.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.