UK:
All In A Day's Work: Senior Or Specialist Worker Visas (Podcast)
03 October 2023
Herrington Carmichael
In this month's episode we will be covering the Senior or
Specialist Worker Visa (Global Business Mobility). We will be
discussing the eligibility criteria for this type of visa, how long
you can stay in the UK and the costs associated with obtaining it.
We will also look at our top tips for employers in terms of getting
the most out of a Senior or Specialist Worker Visa and how Global
Business Mobility can benefit and grow their business.
