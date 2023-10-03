In this month's episode we will be covering the Senior or Specialist Worker Visa (Global Business Mobility). We will be discussing the eligibility criteria for this type of visa, how long you can stay in the UK and the costs associated with obtaining it. We will also look at our top tips for employers in terms of getting the most out of a Senior or Specialist Worker Visa and how Global Business Mobility can benefit and grow their business.

All in a Day's Work: Senior or Specialist Worker Visas (Global Business Mobility)

