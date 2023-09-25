Further to our previous update in July 2023, the Home Office has now released specific fee updates in relation to all immigration applications. Details of the new fees can be found here.

The new fees come into effect from 4 October 2023.

Particular increased fees of note are listed in the table below:

Fee category Current fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) £21 £25 Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £625 £719 Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £1,235 £1,420 High Potential Individual – main applicant and dependants £715 £822 Global Business Mobility (all categories) £259 £298 Priority visa service – settlement (outside the UK) £573 £500 Priority visa – non settlement (outside the UK) £250 £500 Super priority visa service (outside the UK) £956 £1000 Super Priority service (inside the UK) £800 £1000 Indefinite leave to remain – main applicants and dependants £2,404 £2,885 Naturalisation (British citizenship) £1,250 £1,500 Nationality registration as a British citizen – adult £1,126 £1,351 Nationality registration as a British citizen – child £1,012 £1,214



Please note that there will be no change of fee for sponsor licence applications.

These changes also do not include the increase to the Immigration Health Surcharge, which is reported to take place later in autumn 2023.

Next steps

Employers should review their upcoming recruitment plans and consider bringing forward application timelines. If possible employers should also submit applications prior to the introduction of these fees to lower recruitment costs.

