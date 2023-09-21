Prepare for significant changes in UK immigration and nationality fees as they are set to soar from October 4th, 2023. The UK government has introduced these fee revisions through recent legislation in Parliament, which will affect various aspects of immigration services.

Beginning next month, visa applicants and their sponsors will encounter fee increases, including:

15–35% Rise in Visa Fees: Work and visit visa fees will surge by 15%, while family, settlement, and citizenship visas will see a 20% increase. Student visa fees are set to rise by a substantial 35%. For instance, settlement fees will jump from approximately £2,400 to £2,900.

Certificate of Sponsorship Fee: The Certificate of Sponsorship fee for work visas will see its first increase in a decade. It will be going up from £199 to £239.

Priority Service Fee Increase: The priority service fee for entry clearance applications, commonly used to get visas quicker (e.g., skilled worker visas), will double from £250 to £500.

Health Surcharge Hike: The health surcharge will increase by a staggering 66%, reaching £1,035 annually, although the exact date for this change has yet to be confirmed. What is known is that it is expected later this Autumn.

Other Fee Increases: Various other fees, such as those for naturalisation applications, are also being revised. A typical citizenship application will be £250 more expensive from 4 October.

The difference in fees between applications submitted before and after the changes could be substantial, with single applicants facing an increase of over £2,500 and families of four potentially paying more than £10,000 extra when the Immigration Health Surcharge increase is factored in.

Given these impending fee hikes, we strongly recommend that individuals and businesses considering immigration applications act promptly and submit their applications before October 4th to avoid the increased costs.

