If you're in the process of applying for a UK visa from outside the country, seeking an extension of your stay or aiming for indefinite leave to remain, it's important to note that a Home Office visa application fee is a mandatory part of the application process.

The specific amount of the visa application fee will vary based on factors such as the type of visa or immigration application you're pursuing, whether the application is made from within or outside the UK, and whether you opt for a Home Office premium service for application submission.

It's crucial for each applicant to pay the applicable fee for their visa or immigration application in full, following the prescribed application procedure. The UK visa application fee to be paid will be determined by the fee in effect on the date of your application.

In 2023, the United Kingdom's visa landscape is evolving, and with it, so are the costs involved. Whether you're planning a short-term visit, a long-term study programme, to join family or pursue employment in the UK, understanding the latest visa application fees is crucial for effective planning. In this comprehensive guide, we'll walk you through the latest UK visa application fees in force from 4 October 2023, shedding light on the various categories and recent changes. Read to the end for links to some other posts from the Richmond Chambers immigration team that will help you prepare for your journey to the UK.

Recent Changes to UK Visa Application Fees

On 13 July 2023, the UK Government announced that it planned to increase most UK visa application fees by at least 15%. The announcement contained no indication as to when the increase in UK visa application fees would take effect. However, it has now been announced that UK visa application fees will increase on 4 October 2023.

The cost of applying for most, but not all, UK visas will increase on 4 October 2023. This increase will apply to both applications for entry clearance submitted from outside the UK and applications for leave to remain submitted from within the UK. Settlement and citizenship applications will also be impacted.

The application fee for the majority of UK visa applications is set to increase by 15%, with the cost of applying for a family visa (spouse, civil partner, fiance, proposed civil partner, unmarried partner), indefinite leave to remain and naturalisation as a British citizen increasing by 20% and the cost of applying for a student visa increasing by 35%:

Visit visa (6 months) – up by 15% from £100 to £115

Skilled Worker visa – up by 15% from £625 to £719

Innovator Founder visa – up by 15% from £1,036 to £1,191

High Potential Individual visa – up by 15% from £715 to £822

UK Expansion Worker visa – up by 15% from £259 to £298

Global Talent visa – up by 15% from £623 to £716

Scale-up visa – up by 15% from £715 to £822

Student visa – up by 35% from £363 to £490

Graduate visa – up by 15% from £715 to £822

Spouse visa – up by 20% from £1,538 to £1,846

Indefinite leave to remain – up by 20% from £2,404 to £2,885

Naturalisation as a British citizen – up by 20% from £1,250 to £1,500

The cost of applying for a settlement visa from overseas via the Priority Visa Service will drop by 13% from £573 to £500, but the cost of applying for a non-settlement visa from overseas via the Priority Visa Service will increase by 100% from £250 to £500.

However, not all UK visa application fees are increasing.

For example, the cost of applying for a private medical treatment visa for a period of more than 6 months will remain the same at £200, whilst the cost of applying for a 5 year Hong Kong BN(O) visa will remain at £250.

Employers applying for a sponsor licence also avoid a fee increase, with the Home Office fee for both a worker sponsor licence application and a temporary worker sponsor licence application remaining at £536 for a small sponsor and £1,476 for a large sponsor.

That said, it's not all good news for employers, as the cost of allocating a certificate of sponsorship is set to increase by between 19% and 20%.

UK Visa & Immigration Application Fees 2023

The tables below set out the UK visa application fees for all visa and immigration applications submitted from 4 October 2023. The tables include application fees for the following immigration categories:

The majority of UK visa applicants will also be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) on top of their UK visa application fee. For information on the Immigration Health Surcharge and who needs to pay it, please see our previous post. Applicants should note, however, that the UK Government has announced proposals to increase the Immigration Health Surcharge.

Some, but not all, employers who recruit foreign workers may also be required to pay an Immigration Skills Charge.

UK Work Visa Application Fees



Sponsorship Application Fees

Sponsorship Applications Application Category Application Fee Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – large sponsors £25,000 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – small sponsors £8,000 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Student sponsors £8,000 The expedited processing of a sponsorship management request made by a Worker sponsor or Temporary worker sponsor £200 Priority service for expedited processing of sponsor licence applications £500 Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor) £536 Student sponsor licence £536 Temporary Worker sponsor licence £536 Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 Worker, Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence £536 Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor), where sponsor currently holds a Temporary Worker and/or Student Sponsor Licence £940 Endorsement fee for a Scale-up sponsor licence under the Endorsing Body Pathway (payable to the endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,500 Student sponsor basic compliance assessment £536 Sponsor action plan £1,476 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Intra-company Transfer (until 10 April 2022), Intra-company Transfer Graduate Trainee (until 10 April 2022), Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (from 11 April 2022) £239 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Temporary Work route – including Global Business Mobility- Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier and Secondment Worker route, and Scale-up route £25 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – over 12 Months £239 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – for 12 months or less £25 Confirmation of Acceptance for Study (CAS) for student, child student £25



Other UK Visa and Application Fees

Other Visa and Applications Submitted Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Visit visa – short up to 6 months £115 Visit visa – long up to 2 years £400 Visit visa – long up to 5 years £771 Visit visa – long up to 10 years £963 Visiting academic – more than 6 months but no more than 12 months £200 Private medical treatment visa – more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £200 Transit visa – (direct airside transit) £35 Transit visit visa (landside transit) £64 Visa for the purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft £64 Electronic Visa Waiver £30 Single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) £154 Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (outside the UK) £388 Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas £154 Other visa £637 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £180 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £250 Route to Settlement £1,846 Route to Settlement – other dependant relative £3,250 Route to Settlement – refugee dependant relative £404 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependant of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules. £2,885 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules. £2,885 Call out/ out of hours fee (per hour/part hour) – service of consular officers £142 Receiving, preparing and forwarding documents – consular functions £141 Administrative review £80

Other Applications Submitted Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Visitor Extension – main applicant and dependants £1,000 Leave to enter for persons in the UK who are liable to immigration detention £1,258 Leave to remain – Other £1,048 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £180 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £250 Processing an application which is subsequently rejected as invalid £25 Indefinite leave to remain – main applicants and dependants £2,885 Replacement Biometric Residence Card (issued under the EU Settlement Scheme) which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 Replacement Biometric Residence Permit which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – adult £280 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – child £141 Travel Document – Convention travel document – adult £82 Travel Document – Convention travel document – child £53 Administrative Review £80 Life in the UK test £50



UK Study Visa Application Fees

Study Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Student – main applicant and dependants £490 Child Student £490 Short term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £200

Study Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Student – main applicant and dependants £490 Child Student £490



British Citizenship Application Fees

Nationality Applications Application Category Application Fee Naturalisation £1,500 Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens £1,000 Nationality registration as a British citizen – adult £1,351 Nationality registration as a British citizen – child £1,214 The arrangement of a citizenship ceremony (including the administration of a citizenship oath and pledge at the ceremony). £80 The administration of a citizenship oath, or oath and pledge where the oath, or oath and pledge, are not administered at a citizenship ceremony or by a justice of the peace. £5 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – adult £901 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – child £810 Renunciation of nationality £372 Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (In the UK) £372 Nationality review £372 Status Letter (Nationality) £250 Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality) £250 Nationality correction to certificate £250 Nationality – supply of a certified copy of a notice, certificate, order or declaration £250 Nationality reissued Certificate £250



Optional Premium Visa and Immigration Services

Optional Premium Services Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Priority Visa service – Settlement £500 Priority Visa service – Non-Settlement £500 Super Priority Visa service £1,000 User Pays Visa Application service £76.50 The provision of an immigration officer to provide any premium service relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £77.40 International Contact Centre – Email Service (per query) £2.74 International Contact Centre – Telephone Helpline (per minute) £0.69

Optional Premium Services Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Super Priority service £1,000 Expedited processing – Priority service £500 On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service) £650 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom £57.33 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £77.40 Premium status checks and advice – Administrative Officer (per minute) £0.80 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.88 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.10 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.97 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.23

Premium Services at the UK Border Application Category Application Fee Registered Traveller (Adult) – Yearly Subscription (per year) £50 Registered Traveller (Child) – Yearly Subscription (per year) £24 Registered Traveller – Registration of New Documents £20 Fast Track – Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4 £5.20 Fast Track – Other ports of entry £3.00

