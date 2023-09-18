ARTICLE

UK: Increase In UK Home Office Visa Fees From The 4th Of October 2023

Home office visa fees increase announced

According to the Home Office press release on 15 th September 2023:

Increases to immigration and nationality fees to pay for vital services and allow more funding to be prioritised for public sector pay rises are set come into effect on 4 October.

The changes mean that the cost for a visit visa for less than six months is rising by £15 to £115, while the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise by £127 to £490, to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

In July, the government announced a 15% increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20% in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

Visas for which fees will increase

Fees for up to 6 months, 2, 5 and 10 year visit visas.

The majority of fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the UK including those for work and study.

Fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain.

Convention travel document and stateless person's travel document.

Health and Care visa.

Fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies.

The in and out of country fee for the super priority service and the out of country fee for the priority service. The settlement priority service will reduce so it is aligned with the cost of using the priority service.

Applications to Register and Naturalise as a British Citizen.

The fee for the User Pays Visa Application service.

NHS surcharge

The announcement does not include fees for NHS Surcharge which were to be increased too, according to the previous communications from Home Office. We expect Home Office to address that issue soon in a separate announcement.

Fee increase is subject to Parliament approval.

The fees increase is subject to the Parliament approval, which is expected to be granted during the session on 15 th September 2023.

For your convenience we have added below the table of Home Office full list of fees with the planned changes.

1. Visas and applications made outside the UK

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Visit visa – short up to 6 months £100 £115 £15 Visit visa – long up to 2 years1 £376 £400 £24 Visit visa – long up to 5 years £670 £771 £101 Visit visa – long up to 10 years £837 £963 £126 Visiting academic – more than 6 months but no more than 12 months £200 £200 £0 Private medical treatment visa – more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £200 £200 £0 Transit visa (direct airside transit) £35 £35 £0 Transit visit visa (landside transit) £64 £64 £0 Visa for the purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft £64 £64 £0 Electronic Visa Waiver £30 £30 £0 Single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) £154 £154 £0 Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (outside the UK) £388 £388 £0 Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas £154 £154 £0 Other visa £531 £637 £106 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £180 £180 £0 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £250 £250 £0 Route to Settlement £1,538 £1,846 £308 Route to Settlement – other dependant relative £3,250 £3,250 £0 Route to Settlement – refugee dependant relative £388 £404 £16 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependant of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules £2,404 £2,885 £481 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules £2,404 £2,885 £481 Call out/ out of hours fee (per hour/part hour) – service of consular officers £142 £142 £0 Receiving, preparing and forwarding documents – consular functions £141 £141 £0 Administrative review £80 £80 £0

2. Work – applications made outside the UK

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Innovator Founder – main applicant and dependants £1,036 £1,191 £155 Endorsement fee under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT £1000 £1,000 £0 Start-up – main applicant and dependants £378 £435 £57 Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent £456 £524 £68 Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is required £167 £192 £25 Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is not required £623 £716 £93 Global Talent – dependants only £623 £716 £93 Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) – dependants only £623 £716 £93 Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) – dependants only £1,036 £1,191 £155 Tier 1 (Investor) – main applicant and dependants £1,638 £1,884 £246 Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £625 £719 £94 Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £1,235 £1,420 £185 Skilled Worker – shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £479 £551 £72 Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £943 £1,084 £141 Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less2 – main applicant and dependants £247 £284 £37 Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years2 – main applicant and dependants £479 £551 £72 Skilled Worker – Shortage Occupation – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less2 – main applicant and dependants £247 £284 £37 Skilled Worker – Shortage Occupation – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years2 – main applicant and dependants £479 £551 £72 T2 Minister of Religion – main applicant and dependants £625 £719 £94 International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for 12 months or less – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over 12 months – main applicant and dependants £625 £719 £94 Temporary Work – Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement, Government Authorised Exchange and Youth Mobility Scheme – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Representative of an overseas business – main applicant and dependants £625 £719 £94 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – up to 3 years – main applicant and dependants £625 £719 £94 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – more than 3 years – main applicant and dependants £1,235 £1,420 £185 Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Scale-up – main applicant and dependants £715 £822 £107 High Potential Individual – main applicant and dependants £715 £822 £107

3. Study – applications made outside the UK

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Student – main applicant and dependants £363 £490 £127 Child Student £363 £490 £127 Short term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £200 £200 £0

4. Optional premium services outside the UK

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Priority Visa service – Settlement £573 £500 -£73 Priority Visa service – Non-Settlement £250 £500 £250 Super Priority Visa service £956 £1000 £44 User Pays Visa Application service £55 £76.50 £21.50 The provision of an immigration officer to provide any premium service relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £77.40 £77.40 £0 International Contact Centre – Email Service (per query) £2.74 £2.74 £0 International Contact Centre – Telephone Helpline (per minute) £0.69 £0.69 £0

5. Optional premium services in the UK

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Super Priority service £800 £1000 £200 Expedited processing – Priority service £500 £500 £0 On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service) £650 £650 £0 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom £57.33 £57.33 £0 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £77.40 £77.40 £0 Premium status checks and advice – Administrative Officer (per minute)3 £0.80 £0.80 £0 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute)3 £0.88 £0.88 £0 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute)3 £1.10 £1.10 £0 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute)3 £0.97 £0.97 £0 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute)3 £1.23 £1.23 £0

6. Premium services at the border

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Registered Traveller (Adult) – Yearly Subscription (per year) £50 £50 £0 Registered Traveller (Child) – Yearly Subscription (per year) £24 £24 £0 Registered Traveller – Registration of New Documents £20 £20 £0 Fast Track – Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4 £5.20 £5.20 £0 Fast Track – Other ports of entry £3.00 £3.00 £0

7. Work – applications made in the UK

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Innovator Founder – main applicant and dependants £1,292 £1,486 £194 Endorsement fee under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT £1000 £1,000 £0 Start-up – main applicant and dependants £508 £584 £76 Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent £456 £524 £68 Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is required £167 £192 £25 Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is not required £623 £716 £93 Global Talent – dependants only £623 £716 £93 Graduate Route – main applicant and dependants £715 £822 £107 Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) – dependants only £623 £716 £93 Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) – main applicant and dependants £1,292 £1,486 £194 Tier 1 (Investor) – main applicant and dependants £1,638 £1,884 £246 Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £719 £827 £108 Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £1,423 £1,500 £77 Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £479 £551 £72 Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £943 £1,084 £141 Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less2 – main applicant and dependants £247 £284 £37 Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years2 – main applicant and dependants £479 £551 £72 Skilled Worker – Shortage Occupation – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less2 – main applicant and dependants £247 £284 £37 Skilled Worker – Shortage Occupation –Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years2 – main applicant and dependants £479 £551 £72 T2 Minister of Religion – main applicant and dependants £719 £827 £108 International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for 12 months or less – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over 12 months – main applicant and dependants £719 £827 £108 Temporary Worker – Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement Worker, Government Authorised Exchange Worker and Youth Mobility Scheme – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Representative of an overseas business – main applicant and dependants £719 £827 £108 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – up to 3 years – main applicant and dependants £719 £827 £108 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – more than 3 years – main applicant and dependants £1,423 £1,500 £77 Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker – main applicant and dependants £259 £298 £39 Scale-up – main applicant and dependants £715 £822 £107 High Potential Individual – main applicant and dependants £715 £822 £107

8. Study – applications made in the UK

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Student – main applicant and dependants £490 £490 £0 Child student £490 £490 £0

9. Other applications made in the UK

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Visitor Extension – main applicant and dependants £1000 £1,000 £0 Leave to enter for persons in the UK who are liable to immigration detention £1,048 £1,258 £210 Leave to remain– Other £1,048 £1,048 £0 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £180 £180 £0 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £250 £250 £0 Processing an application which is subsequently rejected as invalid £25 £25 £0 Indefinite leave to remain – main applicants and dependants £2,404 £2,885 £481 Replacement Biometric Residence Card (issued under the EU Settlement Scheme) which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 £19 £0 Replacement Biometric Residence Permit which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 £19 £0 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – adult £280 £280 £0 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – child £141 £141 £0 Travel Document – Convention travel document – adult £75 £82 £7 Travel Document – Convention travel document – child £49 £53 £4 Administrative Review £80 £80 £0 Life in the UK test £50 £50 £0

10. Nationality

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Naturalisation (British citizenship)4 £1,250 £1,500 £250 Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens £1,000 £1,000 £0 Nationality registration as a British citizen – adult4 £1,126 £1,351 £225 Nationality registration as a British citizen – child5 £1,012 £1,214 £202 The arrangement of a citizenship ceremony (including the administration of a citizenship oath and pledge at the ceremony). £80 £80 £0 The administration of a citizenship oath, or oath and pledge where the oath, or oath and pledge, are not administered at a citizenship ceremony or by a justice of the peace. £5 £5 £0 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – adult £901 £901 £0 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – child £810 £810 £0 Renunciation of nationality £372 £372 £0 Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (In the UK) £372 £372 £0 Nationality review £372 £372 £0 Status Letter (Nationality) £250 £250 £0 Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality) £250 £250 £0 Nationality correction to certificate £250 £250 £0 Nationality – supply of a certified copy of a notice, certificate, order or declaration £250 £250 £0 Nationality reissued Certificate £250 £250 £0

11. Sponsorship

Fees category Current Fee New fee from 4 October 2023 Fee Change Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – large sponsors £25,000 £25,000 £0 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – small sponsors £8,000 £8,000 £0 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Student sponsors £8,000 £8,000 £0 The expedited processing of a sponsorship management request made by a Worker sponsor or Temporary worker sponsor £200 £200 £0 Priority service for expedited processing of sponsor licence applications £500 £500 £0 Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor ) £1,476 £1,476 £0 Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor) £536 £536 £0 Student sponsor licence £536 £536 £0 Temporary Worker sponsor licence £536 £536 £0 Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 £1,476 £0 Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 £1,476 £0 Worker, Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 £1,476 £0 Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence £536 £536 £0 Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor), where sponsor currently holds a Temporary Worker and/or Student Sponsor Licence £940 £940 £0 Endorsement fee for a Scale-up sponsor licence under Endorsing Body Pathway (payable to the endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,500 £1,500 £0 Student sponsor basic compliance assessment £536 £536 £0 Sponsor action plan £1,476 £1,476 £0 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS): Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker £199 £239 £40 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) – Temporary Worker including Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier and Secondment Worker route, and Scale-up route £21 £25 £4 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – Over 12 Months £199 £239 £40 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – Up to 12 months or less £21 £25 £4 Confirmation of Acceptance for Study (CAS) for student, child student £21 £25 £4

Footnotes

1. Application fee of £100 where the applicant is a Chinese national applying in mainland China under the Chinese visa scheme

2. Skilled Worker visa fees are reduced for those qualifying for Health and Care Visa and the fees after reductions are shown above

3. Administrative Officer, Executive Officer and Higher Executive Officer are Civil Service staff grades.

4. The citizenship ceremony fee of £80 will be added to the application fee

5. Additional £80 per applicant is required to cover the ceremony fee should the minor urn 18 during the application process. This will be requested at point of decision.

