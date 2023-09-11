HEALTH AND CARE VISA – CALL FOR EVIDENCE

Health and care skilled worker visa has proven very popular with both UK employers and overseas workers. Lower visa fees with no NHS Surcharge and shortages of care staff in the UK have contributed to this. You may also want to read our other recent blog on health and care visa.

CALL FOR EVIDENCE: AN INSPECTION OF THE IMMIGRATION SYSTEM AS IT RELATES TO THE SOCIAL CARE SECTOR

In the press release on 22 August 2023, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration invites anyone with knowledge and experience of the interaction between the UK immigration system and the social care sector to submit evidence. This is a unique opportunity for organizations and inividuals with knowledge and interest in the matter to have their say. The evidence submitted may impact on the future of health and care visa in the social care sector.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THE CALL FOR EVIDENCE

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders is interested in finding out about:

effectiveness of the heath and care visa

the extent and quality of the dialogue between Home Office and employers

how well the current visa system serves the health and care sector

impact of the sponsorship requirements on the health and care sector organizations

The Independent Chief Inspector would be pleased to hear both what is working well and what could be improved. Information received in response to this call for evidence will play an important part in defining the scope and focus of the inspection. Submissions touching on any and all areas of interest to the sector, including those that may not be mentioned above, are therefore welcome.

WHAT IS THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT THE EVIDENCE

All the intersted parties can express their opionions and voice their concerns until 11 September 2023.

HOW TO SUBMIT THE EVIDENCE

In the press release on 22 August 2023 there are instructions how to submit the evidence. The specific email address for submission of evidence is healthcare@icibi.gov.uk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.