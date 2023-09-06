ARTICLE

On 19 June 2023 the Home Office added the following nationalities to the list of travellers who are required to apply for visitor visas before coming to the UK:

nationals or citizens of Dominica;

nationals or citizens of Honduras;

nationals or citizens of Namibia;

nationals or citizens of Timor-Leste; and

nationals or citizens of Vanuatu.

Anyone from the above countries who hold confirmed bookings to the UK made on or before 3pm British Summer Time on 19 July 2023, and where the arrival in the UK is no later than 16 August 2023, will be permitted to enter under the old visitor rules and is not required to apply for a visa before travelling.

Originally published 27 July 2023

