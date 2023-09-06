ARTICLE

On 17 July 2023, the UK authorities introduced wide-reaching changes to the Student visa rules.

It is no longer possible for those on student visas to switch to sponsored work routes in the UK unless they have completed their course. It is possible to submit applications for students studying at degree level or above before they complete their course, as long as their employment start date is not before the date of completion. Students enrolled in PhD programmes can switch after they have completed two years of study.

Those making visa applications from 1 January 2024 need to be aware that they will no longer be able to bring dependants to the UK unless the course is a PhD, other doctoral qualification, or a research-based higher degree.

Originally published 27 July 2023

