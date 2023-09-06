ARTICLE

On 29 June 2023, the expansion of the UK-New Zealand Youth Mobility Scheme was put into action. The age limit of those eligible for this visa has risen from 30 to 35, and the visa can now be extended in the UK for a further 12 months in addition to the two years granted on entry clearance.

Similar concessions are in the pipeline for Australia (from 31 January 2024) and Canada (sometime in 2024).

This is a positive news story for employers who now have access to a broader talent pool that won't need company visa sponsorship to come to the UK.

