Portugal developed an extensive global colonial empire, which was also one of the most enduring, lasting nearly six centuries, with over 50 countries colonised worldwide. Portuguese is the official language in many parts of Africa. Angola, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, the Islands of Cape Verde, and Sao Tome and Principe, in Africa, were under Portuguese control.

During the course of decolonisation, it was presumed that the citizens would want to assume the nationality of the country in which they lived and they lost their Portuguese citizenship. However, Decree Law no. 308-A/75 provides for the acquisition of Portuguese citizenship if an individual's parents or grandparents were born in an African country colonised by Portugal.

Also, if your forefathers were born in any of the Portuguese territories and were Portuguese citizens prior to independence and can demonstrate they were residing in Portugal mainland or adjacent islands for more than five years prior to April 25, 1974, they can obtain re-acquisition of Portuguese citizenship.

In order for your application to proceed you will have to meet the criteria required and provide the documentation to support your application:

Copy of your birth certificate, legalised by an Apostille and translated into Portuguese if it is in a foreign language.

Criminal record certificate.

Birth certificates of your forefathers who lived in a Portuguese colony to prove your lineage in a former colony.

Documentary evidence to prove your connection to a Portuguese territory.

Letter of Request for Portuguese nationality addressed to the Minister of Justice in Portuguese which must include your full name and your parents' full names, your date of birth and marital status, your occupation, current place of residence and recent history of your previous places of residence, as well as your nationality.

Valid passport.

Proof of payment of the fee.

