An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme is being launched later in 2023 as part of the UK government's plans to strengthen the UK border through digitization. The scheme will apply to most visitors to the UK who do not need a visa for stays of less than six months, and who do not have any other immigration status prior to travelling. The idea is rooted in the concept of Universal Permission to Travel (UPT) – the requirement that most individuals must seek approval in advance of travel to the UK. And once an ETA is granted, it is valid for 2 years or when the passport expires, whichever is sooner. This approach will bring the UK in line with similar schemes already in place in the USA, Canada, and Australia (soon to be introduced in Schengen Member States).

It has been determined the cost for each ETA visa will be £10 and the roll out of the ETA scheme will begin with nationals of Qatar (who intend to travel to the UK on or after 15 November 2023) and nationals of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia (who intend to travel to the UK on or after 22 February 2024). This is because these are non-visa countries with relatively small populations (save for Saudi Arabia, although the number of people who travel to the UK is comparatively small). Applicants will usually get a decision within 3 working days, but they may get a quicker decision, although the Gov.UK website says that it could take longer if they need to make further checks. It is also important to note that non-visa national infants and children must have their own ETA – the requirements are applicable to all ages.

If an ETA is refused, an application for a visitor visa will be required. Travellers needs to be mindful that this may create timing issues; after Brexit and the invasion of Ukraine, the UK is already experiencing severe visa processing backlogs for some categories. Similarly, an ETA can be refused on criminality grounds and where there are previous breaches of UK immigration rules. This does not mean someone applying for a visitor visa instead will be refused though, they will just need to apply through that route. Another thing to be mindful of is duration of visit. If someone wants to come to the UK for longer than 6 months, it won't be an ETA application, they will need to apply for a visa.

Whilst this first step is due to launch at the end of 2023, the extension of ETA requirements to all other nationalities (including EU nationals) is expected to be rolled out in two further phases and completed by Autumn 2024. British and Irish citizens will not require an ETA. We will keep you updated with the progress of the scheme, and if you have any questions, please do get in touch with our Immigration team.

Originally published on 28 May 2023

