Portugal is well known for its high-quality affordable lifestyle, temperate climate and breathtaking landscapes. Amongst Portugal's many advantages is a well-regarded health care system where personalised patient care and monitoring services are implemented communicated in English, a widely spoken language in Portugal, also there are straightforward residency requirements for foreign nationals.

Portugal is considered one of the safest countries in Europe, ranking seventh on the Global Peace Index. It's low crime rate, making it an attractive destination for families, individuals and retirees seeking a secure environment.

RuteLourenço , an associate in the Porto office, commented "Living in Portugal can offer wide ranging opportunities and bonuses. Families hoping to escape the pressures of urban living can bring up their children in a charming coastal and rural environments a rich cultural heritage, UK businesses starting-up or opening a branch in Portugal will be able to benefit from the advantages of cross-border trade without being hampered by the rules, tariffs and endless paperwork that Brexit brought in its wake." Rute further commented "British nationals retiring to Portugal can enjoy a relaxed pace of life in a wonderful climate enabling them to benefit from the lower cost of living and attractive tax benefits extended to retirees, including the Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) regime, under which eligible foreign pensioners can benefit from a flat income tax rate of 10% on certain foreign-sourced income, such as pensions or investment income, for up to ten years."

Giambrone & Partners Portuguese lawyers can advise, guide and facilitate relocation to Portugal for all options. For example if you have a job offer from a Portuguese company or you intend to retire to Portugal, or wish to take advantage of a digital nomad visa and work from Portugal for a UK business, It is important to establish exactly which residency rules and visa types under which you will be able to relocate.

It may be possible that the investment visa known as the Golden Visa, which was intended to be completely withdrawn, may become available again as the Mais Habitacao bill related to housing reconsiders the withdrawal of the entire Golden Visa and a vote on whether the commercial investment aspect of the Golden Visa should remain and just the real estate investment should be withdrawn is imminent

In addition to the range of visas each option requires there are other considerations that must be addressed It is important to establish exactly which residency rules you will be able to relocate. Particularly if you intend to work in Portugal or from Portugal. If you acquire assets such as a property when permanently relocating to Portugal unless you make a will your assets will be disposed of under the strict laws of succession in Portugal. It is strongly advised that your estate is dealt with under the laws of England and Wales in an English will where you can make your own decision as to your beneficiaries, supported by a Portuguese will instructing that your English will is applicable.

Another consideration is your tax liability, Giambrone & Partners can guide and ensure that you are compliant.

The Advogados (lawyers) in the Porto office have years of experience in assisting British citizens to permanently relocate in the most efficient trouble-free manner ensuring that there are no unexpected complications to obstruct their arrangements.

Rute Lourenço specialises in several areas such as immigration; including nationality applications and an extensive range of visas. Her considerable real estate experience is also utilised where clients also wish to purchase property. Her expertise extends in more than one direction as Rute additionally provides valuable guidance and insight in corporate and commercial non-contentious matters and has extensive experience in drafting complex cross-border contracts, providing protective clauses that offer the maximum safeguards for our clients.

