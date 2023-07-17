Huge increase to UK visa fees and NHS Surcharge fee

On Thursday 13th July 2023 the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced increase of pay for public sector employees. At the same time, he explained that this increase in wages should not be funded from people taxes or from borrowing. Rishi Sunak announced that the money will come from the increase of UK visa application fees and NHS Surcharge fees. He said that this way he is planning to raise over GBP one billion.

We have detailed articles about Skilled Worker visa fees and Spouse/family visa fees. When you read them you will see that the costs of UK visa applications are already high. The current fees are also published online by Home Office, so you need to monitor that page for the applicable fees at the time of your visa application.

What are the new higher visa application fees and NHS Surcharge fees

Based on the current reports, fees for work and visit visas will increase by 15% and fees for student visas, certificates of sponsorship, settlement, citizenship, and other entry clearance and leave to remain visas by 20%. As an example, current 3-year skilled worker visa application fee is £625, so now it will increase by about £125 to £750.

The NHS Surcharge fee is currently £624 per year and is due to rise to £1,035 a year. NHS Surcharge for children, students and youth mobility visa applicants, who currently qualify under the lower NHS Surcharge fee of £470 per year is going to increase to £776 per year. As an example, currently the NHS Surcharge for spouse entry clearance visa is £1,872, so after the changes it will increase to £3,105.

There are also some small positive changes, for example replacement of BRP cards when they reach 10-year expiry. This is, however, of small impact comparing to the big increase in the application fees and NHS Surcharge.

When the higher visa fees and NHS Surcharge fees start

It has not yet been announced when the new higher fees will start to apply. However, taking into account the need for the funds by the government, the new fees are likely to be introduced quite soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.